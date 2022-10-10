Read full article on original website
Related
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
Hundreds of Santas to Descend on Portland, Maine, for a Holiday Bar Crawl
If you enjoy dressing up for the holidays as well as having a couple of drinks, then this is for you. Imagine roaming the streets of Portland, Maine, with a bunch of other people dressed like Santa Claus, because on Saturday, December 3rd, you can. It's been some years, but...
Down East
Amazing Cider Man: The Maine Lawyer Turned Apple-Foraging Obsessive
By day, Sean Turley is a Portland lawyer. But when he swaps out his business suit for denim overalls, he turns into one of Maine’s foremost apple nerds. His “origin story,” as he puts it, goes back a decade: One autumn day, he was driving through central Maine with his now-wife when they stopped at an orchard. Turley knew a few types of apples from supermarkets — Gala, Golden Delicious, etc. — but at this single orchard, he encountered more than two dozen different apples with names he’d never heard. Awed by the sheer variety, he loaded up his trunk and hauled them home for a tasting with friends. After that, his annual apple tastings, organized with Portland Food Map founder Anestes Fotiades, became a seasonal staple of the Portland food scene (and, in 2019, they hosted one for the governor).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Parking Job of the Year? Mainers React to This Power Wheels Taking a Spot in Portland
If you happened to be in downtown Portland, Maine, on Temple Street this week, you would have done a double-take on this unique parking job. Yup, that's a Power Wheels vehicle taking up a valuable parking spot in Portland. Traffic and parking continue to be a problem in Portland. According...
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine this Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. Which is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
4 Stunning Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. For those of you who love traveling and are always up for exploring new places, I have put together a list of four amazing beaches in Maine that are absolutely stunning and that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious
They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization
Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Maine?
It sounds like a stupid question, but think about it for a second!. I love checking out Maine Reddit each day, because there are so many questions posed that would never occur to me to ask ever. So, with that in mind, I came across one that interested me. When...
newscentermaine.com
Late-week storm may cause power outages in parts of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is seeing high to peak fall foliage right now, but that could all change with a storm set to move into the region soon. The heavy rain begins Thursday night, moving into the state from west to east. Here is an hour-by-hour timeline of what to expect:
WGME
Wicked windy to wrap up the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A gorgeous Wednesday ahead of us with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. We’ll see afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s at the coast, low 70s further inland. Enjoy it, a powerful storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing impactful weather to Maine.
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
Here Are A Few Tips to Help You Avoid The Seasonal Blues in Maine
If you needed to read this because you already feel the cold weather transforming your emotional and mental status then I got you. Thousands of us, each fall/winter in Maine, experience the ultimate depression. In my opinion, there are a few reasons why seasonal depression exists. It's like the perfect...
observer-me.com
The major error we made on our bird hunting trip to Maine’s North Woods
Our group of hunting and fishing buddies has committed to getting together more often in the woods and on the water. Toward that end, I joined brothers Chris Lander of Orrington and Bill Lander of Dedham recently for a three-day camping and bird hunting expedition to the North Maine Woods.
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
WMTW
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep
Maine — As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather. The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0