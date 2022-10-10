ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest. Commission Director John McMillan says they’ve received just over 380 applications, mostly from Jefferson and Madison Counties. “It’s about what we were […]
Alabama Medical Cannabis Association launches, names Patrick Lindsey as executive director

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association has formally launched and named Patrick Lindsey as executive director, effective immediately. Lindsey is a native of Butler, Alabama, and has lived in Montgomery for over 25 years. He worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, running and managing successful political campaigns for various candidates and lobbying the state legislature on diverse issues.
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
Gov. Kay Ivey declares October HBCU Month in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Oct. 3 declaring the month as HBCU Month. The signing makes Alabama the first state in the country, leaders say, to dedicate a month to recognize Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “The recognition of these elite historic institutions by Governor Ivey is significant,” Dr....
Hyundai supplier fined for child labor violations

On Tuesday, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that the ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL Alabama, LLC, and JK USA were fined $17,800 each for multiple violations of the Child Labor Law.
Rick Chandler: Big money & Alabama politics

Another month and another pile of money has been delivered to Alabama’s incumbent political figures. Whether they need it or not, there are a number of organizations that gleefully throw money at Alabama’s politicians out of the goodness of their hearts, or more likely, it is because they are looking to secure favorable future decisions from those same politicians.
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama

Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
Alabama prison strike enters third week

ALABAMA, USA — The general strike and protest among the state’s incarcerated population continue into its third week, with five major facilities still experiencing work stoppages while the majority have returned to normal operations, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Multiple sources within the Alabama correctional system...
Alabama Minority GOP endorses Evan Jackson in House District 32 race

The Alabama Minority GOP has announced its official endorsement of Evan Jackson in the race for Alabama House District 32 (Calhoun and Talladega Counties). “Evan Jackson is a bright rising star in the Republican Party. We are excited about the vision and passion he has for serving the people of Alabama House District 32. He is a principled Conservative, dedicated to protecting people’s rights and freedoms. We know he will do great things for the district and the state of Alabama,” said Tray Foster, State Secretary of the Alabama Minority GOP.
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
