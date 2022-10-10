The Alabama Minority GOP has announced its official endorsement of Evan Jackson in the race for Alabama House District 32 (Calhoun and Talladega Counties). “Evan Jackson is a bright rising star in the Republican Party. We are excited about the vision and passion he has for serving the people of Alabama House District 32. He is a principled Conservative, dedicated to protecting people’s rights and freedoms. We know he will do great things for the district and the state of Alabama,” said Tray Foster, State Secretary of the Alabama Minority GOP.

