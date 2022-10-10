Read full article on original website
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill ordered to turn over names of disqualified voters
A federal judge has ruled that Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill must provide the names, addresses and phone numbers of people barred from voting because of felony convictions to an organization that works to restore felons’ voting rights. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued the order in favor...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest. Commission Director John McMillan says they’ve received just over 380 applications, mostly from Jefferson and Madison Counties. “It’s about what we were […]
Alabama opens applications for industrial hemp program
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is looking for applicants to grow industrial hemp.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Association launches, names Patrick Lindsey as executive director
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association has formally launched and named Patrick Lindsey as executive director, effective immediately. Lindsey is a native of Butler, Alabama, and has lived in Montgomery for over 25 years. He worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, running and managing successful political campaigns for various candidates and lobbying the state legislature on diverse issues.
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
Gov. Kay Ivey declares October HBCU Month in Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Oct. 3 declaring the month as HBCU Month. The signing makes Alabama the first state in the country, leaders say, to dedicate a month to recognize Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “The recognition of these elite historic institutions by Governor Ivey is significant,” Dr....
Hyundai supplier fined for child labor violations
On Tuesday, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that the ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL Alabama, LLC, and JK USA were fined $17,800 each for multiple violations of the Child Labor Law.
Rick Chandler: Big money & Alabama politics
Another month and another pile of money has been delivered to Alabama’s incumbent political figures. Whether they need it or not, there are a number of organizations that gleefully throw money at Alabama’s politicians out of the goodness of their hearts, or more likely, it is because they are looking to secure favorable future decisions from those same politicians.
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
Alabama prison strike enters third week
ALABAMA, USA — The general strike and protest among the state’s incarcerated population continue into its third week, with five major facilities still experiencing work stoppages while the majority have returned to normal operations, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Multiple sources within the Alabama correctional system...
Alabama Minority GOP endorses Evan Jackson in House District 32 race
The Alabama Minority GOP has announced its official endorsement of Evan Jackson in the race for Alabama House District 32 (Calhoun and Talladega Counties). “Evan Jackson is a bright rising star in the Republican Party. We are excited about the vision and passion he has for serving the people of Alabama House District 32. He is a principled Conservative, dedicated to protecting people’s rights and freedoms. We know he will do great things for the district and the state of Alabama,” said Tray Foster, State Secretary of the Alabama Minority GOP.
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
Alabama Hyundai parts supplier, temp agency hit with fines, penalties for ‘oppressive child labor’
A Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency have been hit with fines from federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor after investigators found workers as young as 13 employed in one factory. The U.S. Department of Labor announced the action today against SL Alabama, which employs about...
Alabama could be ‘the answer to the country’s supply chain struggles,’ port authority CEO says
Appointed in 2020, John Driscoll serves as Director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, which oversees the Port of Mobile. The port is on track for a record number of containers this year and keeps expanding. Before coming to Mobile, Driscoll served as the director of the Port of...
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
Department of Labor hits Alabama Hyundai parts plant with fines following reports of child labor
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following reports of alleged child labor used at a Hyundai parts supplier in Alabama, the U.S. Department of Labor has filed a court order to keep the plant from using underage workers, as well as imposing fines on them. In a news release sent Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor […]
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
