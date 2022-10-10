Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Job requirement changes in state auditor’s office, openings now for those with associate’s degrees
(Radio Iowa) – Graduates with an associate’s degree from an accounting program at one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges are now eligible to apply for some of the jobs in the state auditor’s office. State Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa has a shortage of people with four-year accounting degrees. “There are a ton of people out there who have a lot of intelligence and a lot of common sense who choose to get a two year degree instead of a four year degree. We shouldn’t discriminate against them,” Sand says. “We should welcome them into the office just like we would anywhere else.”
kjan.com
Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreational Trails Program
DES MOINES, Iowa – Oct. 11, 2022 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $2,748,949 for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.
kjan.com
State Fair CEO retiring
(Radio Iowa) – The C-E-O and manager of the Iowa State Fair is retiring. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure, the Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple upgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and led it through the pandemic cancellation in 2021.
kjan.com
HHS Announces Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Distributions for Iowa Children
(DES MOINES, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance programs today for families with eligible children. The federal Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Travel on state highways continues to show impact of economy
(Radio Iowa) – State highway travel numbers continue to reflect some economic issues. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson reported to the state Transportation Commission Monday. “August we’re continuing to see that trend that we saw going back to the April time frame of traffic below 2019 levels –which we really felt was directly correlated to the higher fuel prices,” Anderson says. He says gas prices dropped some, but recently have inched back up. “September data is actually showing an increase for the first time since very early this year compared to 2019 levels so maybe we are seeing some changes in travel patterns,” he says. Anderson says the September increase was small.
kjan.com
New look, improved user experience coming to EducateIowa.gov
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Education reports they are in the process of updating and modernizing their website, EducateIowa.gov, to improve the digital experience and better serve the more than 2 million individuals who visit the website annually. The new website, which will launch on Wednesday,...
kjan.com
Axne and Nunn air differences over wind farms, carbon pipelines
(Radio Iowa) – Both candidates in Iowa’s new third congressional district say they support boosting U.S. energy production, but aired their differences over wind turbines and carbon pipelines. Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says it’s time to look at other ways to reduce carbon emissions. She says the pipelines would make an insignificant dent in carbon output. “These private investors, they seem to be getting all of the money and our farmers and other landowners are going to be at the short end of the stick,” Axne says. “I don’t think this is a good use of eminent domain because it doesn’t do enough for the public.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant is the Republican running against Axne. He says carbon sequestration is a great way to help farmers and Iowa’s ethanol industry, but he did criticize the three companies that have unveiled carbon pipeline routes through Iowa.
kjan.com
Secretary of State says effort to get more poll workers has paid off
(Radio Iowa) – Election Day is now four weeks away, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. “We’ve had now a couple of counties that have said, ‘I got enough’, you don’t need to send me anymore,” he says. Pate says the idea was to protect some of the older workers and have more people available to help out. He says some counties still face some issues — like having a balance of Democrat and Republican workers. “You get into a county that’s a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county, now you’ve got to get the other party because we want equal representation. So the auditors really have to hustle hard to make sure that they get that balance, “Pate says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Iowa GOP chair blasts potential GOP presidential candidate Liz Cheney
(Radio Iowa) -Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
kjan.com
Don’t rake those leaves, mulch ’em instead
(Radio Iowa) – Some Iowa trees that were stressed by the drought are already starting to drop their leaves, but soon, homeowners across the state will be delving into the chore of leaf raking. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University and a turfgrass extension specialist, says there may be a better alternative to raking that doesn’t require you to buy those leaf recycling bags some Iowa cities require. “The only thing is, as the leaves start to fall, you might want to consider mulching those leaves if they get really deep in the yard because they can smother out the grass,” Thoms says. “So, just run your mower over those to mulch those up and that’ll help.”
kjan.com
(UPDATE) 2 men from Florida arrested; Portsmouth man injured – during a pursuit in Pott. County
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) -Two men from Florida who were wanted on multiple warrants from Iowa and elsewhere, were arrested this (Wednesday) morning after the vehicle they were in crashed during a pursuit. A man from Shelby County was injured during the incident. Iowa State Patrol Trooper/Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault told KJAN News the incident began at around 7:08-a.m., when a Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding 2022 Ford Explore with Florida license plates on Interstate 80 at mile marker 35.
Comments / 0