Job requirement changes in state auditor’s office, openings now for those with associate’s degrees
(Radio Iowa) – Graduates with an associate’s degree from an accounting program at one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges are now eligible to apply for some of the jobs in the state auditor’s office. State Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa has a shortage of people with four-year accounting degrees. “There are a ton of people out there who have a lot of intelligence and a lot of common sense who choose to get a two year degree instead of a four year degree. We shouldn’t discriminate against them,” Sand says. “We should welcome them into the office just like we would anywhere else.”
Poet Biorefining gets private hearing over tax credit issue
(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines Register reports a hearing over state tax credits granted to an ethanol company will not be open to the public. South Dakota-based Poet Biorefining operates a dozen plants in Iowa. In March of 2021, the Iowa Department of Revenue notified Poet it did not qualify for the state’s research activities tax credit and must repay the State of Iowa for any credits it has received. According to The Des Moines Register, Poet’s attorneys are arguing the financial documents they will present at the hearing are confidential and state officials are operating under the assumption it’s up to Poet to determine whether the public should see or hear about those materials.
Second district candidates Hinson and Mathis debate
(Radio Iowa) -The candidates in Iowa’s new second congressional district revived their strong disagreements over abortion policy during a joint T-V appearance last (Tuesday) night. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House. “I think it’s important we have some sort of conversation about how we protect life in this country,” Hinson says. “…It’s why I’ve supported a variety of pro-life policies.” Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is the Democrat running against Hinson.
Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreational Trails Program
DES MOINES, Iowa – Oct. 11, 2022 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $2,748,949 for eight State Recreational Trails Program projects. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.
IEDA Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Program set to accept applications November 1, 2022
December 10, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced that the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization program is open and will accept applications November 1 through December 21, 2022. The program, created during the 2021 legislative session to strengthen Iowa’s food supply chain and support rural development, was so successful legislators renewed it during the 2022 session. Grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to eligible businesses, with a total of $1,000,000 available through the program in the current fiscal year.
New look, improved user experience coming to EducateIowa.gov
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Education reports they are in the process of updating and modernizing their website, EducateIowa.gov, to improve the digital experience and better serve the more than 2 million individuals who visit the website annually. The new website, which will launch on Wednesday,...
Secretary of State says effort to get more poll workers has paid off
(Radio Iowa) – Election Day is now four weeks away, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says efforts to recruit more poll workers for elections during the pandemic are appearing to pay off. “We’ve had now a couple of counties that have said, ‘I got enough’, you don’t need to send me anymore,” he says. Pate says the idea was to protect some of the older workers and have more people available to help out. He says some counties still face some issues — like having a balance of Democrat and Republican workers. “You get into a county that’s a diehard Republican or diehard Democrat county, now you’ve got to get the other party because we want equal representation. So the auditors really have to hustle hard to make sure that they get that balance, “Pate says.
Iowa GOP chair blasts potential GOP presidential candidate Liz Cheney
(Radio Iowa) -Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent G-O-P critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary, was the keynote speaker at a Polk County G-O-P fundraiser. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann, the evening’s emcee, called Cheney a poor loser.
Don’t rake those leaves, mulch ’em instead
(Radio Iowa) – Some Iowa trees that were stressed by the drought are already starting to drop their leaves, but soon, homeowners across the state will be delving into the chore of leaf raking. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University and a turfgrass extension specialist, says there may be a better alternative to raking that doesn’t require you to buy those leaf recycling bags some Iowa cities require. “The only thing is, as the leaves start to fall, you might want to consider mulching those leaves if they get really deep in the yard because they can smother out the grass,” Thoms says. “So, just run your mower over those to mulch those up and that’ll help.”
