WMUR.com
New Hampshire National Guard helicopter called to assist injured 77-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is recovering after suffering serious injuries when he fell while hiking. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 77-year-old was about a quarter-mile from the summit...
Longtime Derry, New Hampshire, Police Chief Dies Weeks After Retirement
Longtime Derry police chief Edward B. Garone died Tuesday, less than two weeks after his retirement. Garrone, who had been chief in Derry since 1972 until his retirement on September 30, passed away after a lengthy illness, according to the department. His wife Blanche and children were at his side.
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty
The 25-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly told witnesses “I am sorry” after shooting another hotel guest in the face. A number of witnesses had observed or encountered the suspect carrying a gun in the open around the hotel. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty.
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
WMUR.com
Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
manchesterinklink.com
Common Ground: Media should be a mirror to the real New Hampshire
Take a stroll around Manchester, and you’ll likely pass by some beautiful Hispanic restaurants and shops. Once those smells and flavors pass my nose, my mouth waters instantaneously. I see hard-working people, and whether American-born or newly arrived, they’re strong in their cultures, music, foods and dance. This adds to the diversity of New Hampshire, and I think it should be a welcomed addition. Sometimes, American citizens forget that somewhere in their history, their ancestors had a similar story of coming to America and carving out a path for themselves.
A Nashua, New Hampshire, Man Breaks World Record Marathon Time
26.2 miles of running is a feat very few people attempt. That's a race I don't think I will ever attempt. But that challenge was nothing for Thomas Cantara of Nashua, New Hampshire. In fact it wasn't finishing the race that was a big deal to the 603 local, but rather the time it took to accomplish such a feat.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
wgan.com
York County police investigate theft of “Welcome to Maine” sign
Police are looking for help identifying the person responsible for stealing a “Welcome to Maine” sign in Acton on Monday. The sign was on Route 109 near the New Hampshire town line. The York County Sheriff’s Office has two photos of a black truck that may have been...
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire Friday at Auburn and Union, police search for leads
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night that struck a vehicle. At about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn streets. Multiple people reported hearing the shots, but could not...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Epping woman
EPPING, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Sunday evening for a 61-year-old woman from Epping. Police said Priscilla Wotton, 61, was safely located. Wotton went on her daily walk and did not return home, according to her caregiver, who reported her missing to...
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say.
WMUR.com
Missing Wolfeboro man found safe
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
manchesterinklink.com
After 23 years of firefighting, newly sworn fire chief continues to serve Manchester ‘in the best job in the world’
MANCHESTER, NH – Early in October, Ryan Cashin was confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as Interim Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, following the retirement of Andre Parent. His appointment became permanent this September, again by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Once confirmed, he received a standing ovation by those in attendance in recognition of his hard work and dedication.
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
WMUR.com
Brilliant New Hampshire fall foliage attracts crowds over holiday weekend
LINCOLN, N.H. — It was a busy weekend in the White Mountains, with visitors from around the world seeing all the colors that fall in New Hampshire has to offer. All those tourists meant a lot of traffic, but by Monday, most of it was heading south as people headed home from the holiday weekend.
