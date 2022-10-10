Read full article on original website
Halloween is so much fun for us..but honestly, it's probably pretty horrifying for our pets who don't understand a thing about our scary celebrations. I spoke with Dr. Nancy at Companions Animal Hospital and Vicki Davis from the Tri-County Humane Society, and they gave me some great tips I've kept in mind over the years. I hope these are helpful to you as well.
Halloween is coming up in just a few short weeks. That doesn't leave much time for you to choose a Halloween costume for your pup! If you're on a budget or you're just looking for a quick, last minute idea, I've got a homemade dog Halloween costume idea that is sure to work for your pet.
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Spooky season is here and Petco’s Halloween “Bootique” Collection is all the costumes, toys and treats you will need for your pets, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and more. Want to dress up your hamster for Halloween? Petco’s got you covered. Not only can your...
Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
Small in stature, Chihuahuas go big on personality. Some have a Napoleon complex — they totally think they can take on the mail carrier, and they will threaten to do so. Purebred Chihuahuas don’t exceed 6 pounds, so their valiant efforts can be more comedic than anything. Anyone...
Halloween is a time of excitement for the whole household, as parents and kids alike enjoy all of the festivities. But the fun doesn't stop there—pets can get in on the spooky celebrations as well (and we're wagging our tails in excitement!). SONIC Drive-In not only has your fast...
Most of the time, people give the dog carefully prepared kennel, but the dog just won’t sleep, would rather sleep directly on the floor rather than in the kennel, exactly why? Dogs do this, generally are caused by these several reasons, do people know how many?. One, the weather...
A pair of dog best friends are lighting up social media thanks to a clip of the canine duo playing an adorable game of hide and seek together. The heartwarming footage of a dachshund hiding from his schnauzer pal was posted to TikTok by viickyseco and has already been viewed over 13 million times, with viewers gushing over the animal pairing's antics.
This neglected puppy didn’t get to experience the mouthwatering smell of turkey and cosy cuddles on the sofa last Christmas. Instead, he was dumped in the blistering cold with no fur due to a skin condition. Rescued and nursed back to health by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, this pooch is now thriving in a loving home.
One of the bets parts of being a dog owner is having the opportunity to spoil our pups. This can look a few different ways, such as constantly buying them new toys or giving them a variety of tasty treats. One viral video is showing us how we can do the latter in this awesome video!
Maybe you're a new pet parent crossing your fingers and hoping your puppy will be the easiest dog to potty train. Or perhaps you want a clever canine pal to engage in agility training or scent work. Regardless of your motivation, it's always worth your time to help pets live up to their full potential by using positive reinforcement training for any skill, trick, or task.
