kjan.com
Job requirement changes in state auditor’s office, openings now for those with associate’s degrees
(Radio Iowa) – Graduates with an associate’s degree from an accounting program at one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges are now eligible to apply for some of the jobs in the state auditor’s office. State Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa has a shortage of people with four-year accounting degrees. “There are a ton of people out there who have a lot of intelligence and a lot of common sense who choose to get a two year degree instead of a four year degree. We shouldn’t discriminate against them,” Sand says. “We should welcome them into the office just like we would anywhere else.”
kjan.com
1 person died, 2 others were injured in a Dallas County crash, Monday
(Granger, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. The Patrol reports a 2010 International semi tractor-trailer and a 1991 Oldsmobile car collided at around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 at the intersection with Broadway Street. The accident happened...
kjan.com
Russian hackers attack websites of several US airports, including Des Moines’
(Radio Iowa) – Russian hackers targeted the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports this (Monday) morning, including the Des Moines International Airport. A group linked to the Kremlin has claimed credit for the online attacks, which did not affect flights or air traffic control, but took down the websites of airports in New York, Chicago and Atlanta as well as Des Moines.
