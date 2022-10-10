Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina Andras
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
NBA
Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to Two-Way Contract
The Chicago Bulls have signed forward Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Born in Athens, Greece, Antetokounmpo (6-10, 200) has appeared in 22 career games in three seasons, logging career averages of 1.0 points, 1.0 rebounds across 4.0 minutes per game. Prior to joining Chicago, Antetokounmpo spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2021) and the Dallas Mavericks (2018-19).
NBA
Four Pelicans listed as questionable for Atlanta game in Birmingham
Friday’s preseason game in Birmingham against the Atlanta Hawks will be New Orleans’ final opportunity before the regular season to get its projected starting lineup on the floor together. However, two of those starters are listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury list. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) are questionable, as are reserves Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right foot soreness). Listed as out for New Orleans are Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery).
NBA
Registration Open for Utah Jazz YouthClinics, Junior Jazz Leagues, and Official Utah Jazz Kids Club
In the midst of Jr. NBA Week and the start of the 2022-23 season, the Utah Jazz today announced open registration for a series of Jazz youth clinics that will be held at a new Utah Jazz Shoot 360 presented by Visionary Homes facility in Lehi. Registration is also ongoing...
NBA
Portland's Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues
The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason. Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the defending champs rest their starters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
This Suns-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Aging is one of life’s most uncomfortable facts. NBA players don’t like aging either. We don’t want to get morbid here. Suffice it to say, we all know what comes at the end. All we can do is enjoy the time we have until then. After all,...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Madison Square Garden for preseason finale
The NBA regular season is right around the corner, tipping off next week. But first, the Wizards have their final preseason game tonight in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. WHERE: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO: 980 AM &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS NAME PACELINE AN OFFICIAL PARTNER, AS BRANDS COME TOGETHER TO REWARD FANS AND THE COMMUNITY FOR WORKING OUT￼
Pistons Fans and the Greater Detroit Community Can Unlock Free Tickets, Team Swag, and Exclusive Experiences by Exercising with Paceline. Game Day Experiences at Little Caesars Arena and Community Events. will #MoveMotown to Promote a Healthier Detroit. DETROIT, MI (October 13, 2022) – The Detroit Pistons today announced its partnership...
NBA
Lucious Jackson, former 76ers star and NBA champion, dies at 80
Lucious Jackson, a staple of the 1966-67 Philadelphia team that broke through the mighty Boston Celtics dynasty, died Wednesday at the age of 80. The 76ers marked his passing with a heartfelt statement on Thursday:. “We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lucious “Luke” Jackson, who...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Alabama native Herb Jones inundated by ticket requests for Birmingham game
BIRMINGHAM – When Herb Jones was selected 35th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by New Orleans, his family was thrilled to know that the wing defender would be playing just a four-hour drive from Jones’ hometown in Alabama. Jones quickly corrected them, however, noting that as a second-round pick, he probably would spend much of the 2021-22 season even closer to home, suiting up in the G League for the Pelicans’ affiliate in Birmingham.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Timberwolves Preseason 10-12-22
The Lakers play Minnesota for a second time in the preseason on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN, at Crypto.com Arena. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. FIRST LOOK AT ROTATION?. Whether Anthony Davis plays more power forward or center doesn’t necessarily...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The end of the preseason is here! Cleveland travels to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic in this season's final preseason game. It will be the first look Cleveland gets at this summer's No. 1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero, out of Duke. These two also get together early in the season, playing at RMFH on October 26.
Comments / 0