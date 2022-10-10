Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Carscoops
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Driven, Ex-Koenigsegg Head Designer Interviewed, And 2025 Fiat 500X Render: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The physical weight of EVs is becoming increasingly challenging to manage, so says haulers across the United States. That’s because, thanks to the heavier batteries, EVs already outweigh conventional combustion cars in most instances, meaning car haulers are pushing the weight limits set by the government. Individual tractor-trailers are currently restricted to an 80,000 lbs (36,287 kg) gross weight, a limit that was set in 1975. If that doesn’t change, the industry says, it will lead to further supply line disruptions once EVs arrive.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Road & Track
Watch This Tiny EV Formula Car Set a 1.46-Second 0-62-MPH World Record
A team of students at the University of Stuttgart achieved a world record for fastest-accelerating electric vehicle with its custom-built racing car, according to a video published by the team last week. GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart was able to achieve a sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just...
Road & Track
The Polestar 3 Is a 517-HP Electric SUV That Will Be Made in the U.S.
Polestar is gearing up to launch the 3, an all-new electric SUV that features up to five radars, five external cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors, and a standard dual-chamber air suspension. Pricing starts at $83,900. Its third model is crucial for Polestar, the Geely empire’s EV brand with close ties to...
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning And GMC Hummer EV Take On Toughest Towing Test
We've seen and shared all sorts of EV towing tests and range battles, and we tend to prefer some channels' coverage of the topic over others. One of our favorites comes from our friends at The Fast Lane Truck, and it's their series entitled, "World's Toughest Towing Test." In this particular installment, they pit the humungous GMC Hummer EV against the Ford F-150 Lightning, and only one electric truck is able to make it.
Electric vehicles could be charged within 5 minutes thanks to tech developed by NASA for use in space
The complex cooling technique, developed to maintain proper temperatures in space, can deliver 4.6 times the current of other electric car chargers.
Road & Track
Drag Racing Firm Will Sell You an Overhauled 2JZ Block That's Stronger Than the Original
Toyota's 2JZ straight-six is well-known for being strong enough to withstand ridiculous amounts of power. First made famous in the now-collectible Mk4 Supra, the engine has become one of the go-tos for drag racers across the planet for its ability to reliably hold boost, pass after pass. But even the legendary 2JZ has its limits. That's where the aftermarket comes in.
A YouTuber's 'disaster' towing with the F-150 Lightning highlights one of the drawbacks of electric trucks today
Electric pickup trucks like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV can't drive very far when towing a heavy load before they need to be recharged.
Road & Track
This Ferrari 400i Limo Is a Different Kind of One-Off
The Ferrari nameplate has been affixed to some of the greatest sports cars in automotive history. This particular 1981 Ferrari 400i for sale on eBay Motors is certainly not an example of that long-standing brand excellence, but it still might just be one of the most intriguing Ferraris available today. That’s because this V-12-powered 2+2 has been given the limousine treatment by G&K Automotive Conversion and Pininfarina, and can now hold you and six of your corner-loving friends.
Meet The Ferrari SP51: A One-Off V12 Roadster
If you've got a Ferrari Roma in your garage, life's pretty good. But as far as the Prancing Horse is concerned, you're a nobody. Anyone can buy a supercar, but if you're one of Maranello's special clients, they'll build you a bespoke motorcar through the Special Projects program. The wheeled sculpture you see before you is just that. It's called the SP51, and it's the latest vehicle to join the ever-growing One-Off Series from Ferrari.
Road & Track
McLaren's Zak Brown Has Never Seen Formula 1 So Hot, Ever
Zak Brown became CEO of McLaren Racing in 2016, right at the storied race team’s lowest ebb [fig. 1]. He’d earlier made a name (and a fortune) for himself with his motorsport marketing firm, Just Marketing International. He is intimately acquainted with the business of motorsport. Road &...
Four Gun Charger station that needs 10 minutes to fully charge an EV
A novel 480-kW charger can fully charge electric vehicles in ten minutes and battery power to travel for 93 miles (150 km) in five minutes. Say goodbye to range anxiety. Taiwan-based Zerova Technologies revealed a prototype of its Four Gun Charger at this week's eMove360° Europe show in Berlin.
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
Road & Track
The Ariya Is Nissan’s Most Compelling SUV in Ages
For Nissan, the Ariya is a big deal. It's the centerpiece of its reinvention, with the automaker seeking greater profits from more exciting models. It's also another entry into the hottest segment of the moment—the mid-size, electric crossover. With that comes competition from just about everyone else, so Nissan has to get this one right. For the most part, it did. There's some evidence that Nissan doesn't have the R&D budget of other large automakers, yet Z aside, this is the most appealing new product from the Japanese company in some time.
