ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
FOX2Now

NASA sets date for next Artemis I launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — After multiple failed launch attempts and a delay due to Hurricane Ian, NASA has set a date for their next try at launching the Artemis I rocket. On Wednesday, the agency announced that it could roll the rocket to the launch pad at Kennedy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX2Now

Photos: 477 whales die in ‘heartbreaking’ New Zealand strandings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
ANIMALS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy