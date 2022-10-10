Read full article on original website
Four-star QB Demond Williams Jr. releases top 10
Like so many quarterbacks who go through the recruiting process, four-star prospect Demond Williams Jr. is ahead of the curve. The Chandler-Basha junior has already been on several campus visits over the last year, and he has a large group of offers on the table. After over a month of being able to freely communicate with college programs, the Rivals250 recruit has decided on a top 10 at this stage of the process.
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is mourning the loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English. English passed away Tuesday from a stroke at the age of 72. Rick Zych, the boys basketball coach at Bishop Miege High School, said it will be tough not seeing...
We had a bit of everything in Week 6 - Big 12 Roundup
From huge blowouts to nerve-wracking endings matchups, defensive struggles to high flying scoring bouts, the Big 12 provided every kind of football imaginable this week.
Girls Team Preview : Christ the King
Christ the King brings back a roster of loaded talent after having a successful 21-22 season. Although they graduated some high-profile seniors in Saniyah Glenn, who is set to star at Harvard this ...
Get set for Saturday's rivalry game between Bergen Catholic and St. Joseph
Two of North Jersey's top high school football programs renew their rivalry when St. Joseph Regional hosts Bergen Catholic on Saturday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know for this year's game. Rivalry history ...
Mid-South Spotlight: Big rankings questions
The high school football season is more than halfway over and some answers to the big rankings questions are coming into focus. This week the Rivals national analyst team will be taking a close look at some of the biggest rankings questions in their parts of the country. Up next is the Mid-South region.
