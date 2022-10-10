ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Four-star QB Demond Williams Jr. releases top 10

Like so many quarterbacks who go through the recruiting process, four-star prospect Demond Williams Jr. is ahead of the curve. The Chandler-Basha junior has already been on several campus visits over the last year, and he has a large group of offers on the table. After over a month of being able to freely communicate with college programs, the Rivals250 recruit has decided on a top 10 at this stage of the process.
Scarlet Nation

Girls Team Preview : Christ the King

Christ the King brings back a roster of loaded talent after having a successful 21-22 season. Although they graduated some high-profile seniors in Saniyah Glenn, who is set to star at Harvard this ...
Scarlet Nation

Mid-South Spotlight: Big rankings questions

The high school football season is more than halfway over and some answers to the big rankings questions are coming into focus. This week the Rivals national analyst team will be taking a close look at some of the biggest rankings questions in their parts of the country. Up next is the Mid-South region.
