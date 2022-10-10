Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
Barbecue is a staple food in America. Whether its brisket, pulled pork, or pork spareribs, there are tons of amazing barbecue joints all across the country that have award-winning dishes. In fact, Americans love pulled pork so much that there is an entire dedicated to the dish. October 12th is National Pulled Pork Day!
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
bocaratontribune.com
South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here! OCT 19 – 22, 2022
Get ready, fellow Foodies – and especially you Seafoodies — The South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival has fast become one of the area’s favorite culinary festivals, as it kicks off south Florida’s famed Stone Crab Season, with four days of food, fun, culinary competitions, creative cocktails, South Beach scenery, and general seafood frenzy. The acclaimed culinary extravaganza has also garnered impressive national recognition, including “Top Food Festival in the US” by Food Network & USA Today, “The Best Seafood Festival in the US” by the Travel Channel,“Top 5 Chef Competition” by Food Network, “Top Foodie Event in the FALL” by Forbes Travel, and “Best Chef Beach Bash” by Ocean Drive! And the best part, it all goes to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program. It all kicks off Wednesday, October 19, and culminates in the signature South Beach Seafood Festival along South Beach’s scenic Lummus Park on Saturday, October 22.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
The story of Florida's first Latino governor
This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino named Bob Martinez who was a pioneer in local and state politics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
communitynewspapers.com
Bon appétit: FIU Student-run restaurant open with new items on the menu
FIU Bistro, the award-winning student-run restaurant at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, is open for lunch and dinner this semester, with plenty of new items on the menu. Polenta, rum raisin ice cream with snickerdoodle cookies made in house, and a new vegetarian option, sweet potato tacos — are just some of the new dishes available.
When’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opening at Plantation Walk?
Not one customer has ordered a slice at South Florida’s new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, but the beloved New Haven icon has already fired up hundreds of char-blistered pies ahead of its Oct. 24 debut at Plantation Walk. The reason? The owners of Frank Pepe want its apizza (pronounced “ah-beets”) in Plantation to taste exactly like the original pies on New Haven’s Wooster Street, where its ...
livability.com
Hallandale Beach One of South Florida’s Hottest New Destinations
With arts, dining and nightlife, this South Florida beach community is becoming an attractive location for tourists and residents alike. A new jewel is sparkling in the South Florida sun. The City of Hallandale Beach, located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, is emerging as an alluring vacation spot for tourists, and an exciting home for young professionals.
NBC Miami
Pageantry Returns to South Florida With Miami Carnival Parade and Concert
For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival and that didn't change in 2022 as thousands gathered to celebrate the Caribbean culture. Held for the 38th time, the event - which began last weekend and concluded Sunday - included the annual J'ouvert on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find The Best Breakfast in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
If you are looking for something a little extra special for breakfast, we think we have some breakfast spots here you have got to try. Fort Lauderdale has some amazing restaurants for breakfast, and we think you will agree! Let’s go!. Foxy Brown. Foxy Brown is a casual and...
Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach Mansion Is Up for Sale and We’re Obsessed with the Kitchen
If one of your favorite pastimes is to look at celebrity real estate listings, there’s a new one for you to check out. Rapper Lil Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) is selling his massive Miami Beach, Florida, home, but if you’re interested in nabbing it, you’ll need to have a good amount of money tucked away. $29.5 million, to be exact.
iheart.com
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
islandernews.com
“Magic Mike Live” male revue set to open today on Virginia Key
In a sign that City of Miami officials seem to have abandoned the idea for a homeless camp on Virginia Key in favor of a revenue-generating operation, “Magic Mike Live” is set to open at a pop-up facility near the Marine Stadium today (Thursday, Oct. 13). Billed as...
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
secretmiami.com
The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November
This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
Comments / 0