Kanye West spins conspiracy theory that The Gap had prior knowledge of Uvalde shooting

By Michael Karlis
 2 days ago
West previously teased that he was interested in buying San Antonio Shoemakers in the wake of his social media fight with Adidas.
Controversial rapper Kanye West speculated during a Friday appearance on Fox News that retailer The Gap "knew" about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before it took place.

"I felt like the people at The Gap knew about the school shooting that [actor and Uvalde native] Matthew McConaughey was talking about before it even happened," West told conspiracy-prone Fox commentator Tucker Carlson. "It was so in-synced, the information. And then I heard about it on the radio, driving. And I was like, 'Am I in the
Truman Show right now?'"

The pronouncement was the latest bizarre claim by West, a hip-hop star whose constant trolling and conspiracy mongering threaten to eclipse his musical output.

After West's pronouncement, Carlson asked the artist what he meant about "people at The Gap" having prior knowledge about the shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

"I am not saying they did, but it felt so in-sync — this idea of this media rush over the 78 specific outlets that influence … ." West didn't finish the thought.

West's outlandish claim comes mere weeks after he terminated his partnership with the The Gap. The retailer was poised to open a series of Yeezy-branded stores that would sell clothing designed by West,
CNBC reports .

It's not the first time a company doing business with West has fallen victim to his verbal wrath. In September, a dispute between the rapper and Adidas, the makers of his Yeezy shoe line, led him to claim that he might scrap the partnership and buy San Antonio Shoemakers instead .

During the Fox appearance, West spewed other conspiracies about the Uvalde shooting.

"Meanwhile, there is the same amount of kids getting killed in Chicago every week, but there is no coordinated message about that," West said. "Have I reached Alex Jones territory yet?"

West was referring to right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who's
awaiting a jury verdict in a second defamation trial over his repeatedly debunked claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a government hoax.

"I think you are telling the truth," Carlson told West in response.

While Carlson egged West on as he spun conspiracy theories about Uvalde, many Twitter users asked the star to shut the hell up. Several, including @Bboy-Resonance, said they hoped the families of Uvalde victims would sue West just as Sandy Hook parents sued Jones.
Brett Cross, who according to his Twitter bio lost his son at Robb Elementary School on May 24, also had strong words for West.
"Yo, loved the hell out of your two albums. Spaceship, through the wire, family business are fucking fire," the father tweeted. "That being said, keep my godamn city and our 21 out of your fucking mouth."

Although West made two consecutive appearances on Fox last week, the rapper won't be responding to criticism on social media anytime soon. Both Twitter and Instagram
restricted West's accounts after he went on anti-Semitic rants over the weekend.

