Maine State

Illinois grain stocks, hog reports announced

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current grain stocks and hog inventory reports. Old crop corn stocks in all positions on Sept. 1 totaled 145 million bushels, up 14% from Sept. 1, 2021. On-farm stocks totaled 48 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 97.4 million bushels. The June-August 2022 indicated disappearance is 513 million bushels.
ILLINOIS STATE
Preston Jackson Park dedication postponed

DECATUR — The ceremony dedicating the green space at 337 N. Water St. Preston Jackson Park has been postponed until 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The Decatur City Council passed a resolution in June to name the park in honor of Jackson, a Decatur native and nationally known artist whose work can be found throughout Central Illinois. One of his sculptures is in the park.
DECATUR CITY, IA
Maine State
Downtown park to be named in honor of Decatur-born sculptor

DECATUR — Preston Jackson, the Decatur-born sculptor who has achieved international acclaim, will have a downtown park named in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in a ceremony hosted by the City Council. The park is located at 337 N. Water St. and is already home to a Jackson...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Texas governor's race surpasses $100M in money raised

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas governor's race on Tuesday surpassed $100 million in total money raised this year by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke with still weeks to go in one of the most expensive contests of November's midterm elections. The latest figures pave...
TEXAS STATE
Illinois attorney general race: Raoul, DeVore interview with IAPME

Attorney general candidates clash over SAFE-T Act, public health measures. Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students. This and more:
ILLINOIS STATE

