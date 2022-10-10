DECATUR — The ceremony dedicating the green space at 337 N. Water St. Preston Jackson Park has been postponed until 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The Decatur City Council passed a resolution in June to name the park in honor of Jackson, a Decatur native and nationally known artist whose work can be found throughout Central Illinois. One of his sculptures is in the park.

