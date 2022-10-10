Read full article on original website
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Phys.org
Researchers find that pumping draws young groundwater to new depths, potentially with contaminants in tow
How old is your water? It may seem like a peculiar question at first, but there are real implications to how long a drop of water has spent underground. Research suggests that the water cycle is speeding up in some places as a result of human enterprise. Scientists at UC...
Tree Hugger
Scientists Discover Surprising Remedy to Plastic Pollution: Caterpillar Spit
Because they eventually become moths or butterflies, all caterpillars are destined for greatness. The larvae of at least one species, however, are equipped to do great things even before their metamorphosis, finds a new study published this month in the journal Nature Communications. The species—Galleria mellonella, otherwise known as the...
Billionaire Patagonia Founder Gives Away Company to Fight Climate Change
The reluctant billionaire founder of clothing brand, Patagonia, has given away the company in an effort to fight climate change. Credit: Cavan Images (Getty Images) Yvon Chouinard, who founded his brand -- which has now become a staple for both serious outdoor enthusiasts and Greek Life participants from the SEC to the Big Ten -- in 1973 in Ventura, California, has decided to transfer ownership of his $3 billion business to a specially designed trust fund and an environmental non-profit organization.
Phys.org
Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration
Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
Bay News 9
Central Florida draws immigrants from Central and South America
Before Orianna Torre moved to Kissimmee two years ago from Venezuela, she and her family were very familiar with the area. She's one of many poeple coming to the area for opportunities. The Hispanic population is growing. “We have come here a lot of times for like vacations, and that’s...
Washington Examiner
New Zealand scientists feed cows 'Kowbucha' to reduce methane-emitting burps
Cows in New Zealand will be fed "Kowbucha" probiotics to reduce their burps, which release methane into the air. The powder is blended into a milk-like liquid that is fed to the calves at the Massey University farm in Palmerston North, New Zealand. New Zealand pledged to cut emissions of gases produced by livestock by 10% on 2017 levels by 2030 and by up to 47% by 2050, according to Reuters.
Elon Musk's Starship To Fly World's 1st Space Tourist Dennis Tito Around Moon
Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced on Wednesday the names of two crew members who have booked their seats on Starship’s commercial spaceflight around the Moon. What Happened: Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, will be on board Starship on its second spaceflight around the Moon, SpaceX said. For Tito,...
Climate change could push produce prices higher, slowing the fight for food justice
About seven minutes into Emily Cohen Ibañez's film, "Fruits of Labor," a high school teacher tells students about how, when President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal introduced labor rights to the United States in the 1930s, the measure largely overlooked agricultural laborers. "Agricultural labor is the only labor in the United States where children as young as 12 years old can still...
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
yankodesign.com
Floating greenhouse design is a solar-powered, affordable desalination system
When you live in a country where water shortage is not a problem, you can sometimes take for granted what is such a common necessity for your society. But there are countries where access to clean water is a major issue, contributing to various health and societal problems for certain people. So the world definitely needs more projects that will create easier and more accessible ways to produce clean, drinkable water. They get bonus points if they are able to create a sustainable solution for this as well.
Futurity
Climate change made 2022 summer droughts more likely
High temperatures fueled by climate change dried out soils across Europe and the Northern Hemisphere this summer, find researchers. The 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer was one of the hottest ever recorded in Europe with over 24,000 heat-related fatalities, and it brought intense heatwaves to parts of China and North America. It was also very dry, and the resulting drought caused widespread water shortages, wildfires, and crop failures leading to higher food prices, as well as impacts on electricity supply.
Bay News 9
Spain blanks US; Americans hadn't lost 2 straight since '17
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Laia Codina and Esther González both scored for Spain in a 2-0 victory Tuesday over the U.S. women's national team, which lost a second straight game for the first time in more than five years. Codina scored in the 39th minute. It was the...
The Weather Channel
World Needs to Triple Investments in Renewable Energy by 2050; 'Time Not On Our Side,' Warns WMO Chief
Global investments in renewable energy should be tripled by 2050 in order to put the world on the trajectory towards net zero emissions, according to the latest report released by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). The supply of electricity from clean energy sources must be doubled within the next eight...
World heading into ‘uncharted territory of destruction’, says climate report
Governments and businesses failing to change fast enough, says United in Science report, as weather gets increasingly extreme
Bay News 9
October is Safe Sleep & SIDS Awareness Month
October is Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month. The Hawaii Department of Health said in a news release that it wants to remind all parents and caregivers to make sure their baby is sleeping in a safe environment. SIDS is the sudden and unexplained death of a...
teslarati.com
Tesla is helping Hawaii ditch coal power
Hawaii has been able to cease coal power generation after installing a Tesla Megapack on Oahu Island. The state of Hawaii has, up until recently, relied on renewable energy generation to replace its aging fossil fuel power plants. But now the Hawaiian energy utility, Hawaiian Electric, and Elon Musk have announced that a Tesla Megapack energy storage system has been constructed to allow the island state to halt coal power generation ultimately.
traveltomorrow.com
Drought in the northern hemisphere 20 times more likely due to climate change
A new scientific study reinforces that drought across the northern hemisphere, which is becoming recurrent, is at least 20 times more likely as a result of climate change. The climate crisis is increasing the odds of worsening drought in many parts of the world, especially in areas where droughts were not very frequent.
US Air Force commits to cutting fossil fuels to fight climate crisis
The US Air Force says it will slash the use of fossil fuels to reduce the military’s massive carbon footprint.The Department of the Air Force has announced it will reduce its reliance on fossil fuels as both aviation fuel and as an energy source in a newly-released Climate Action Plan.The carbon footprint of all branches of the US military is similar to entire countries such as Denmark and Portugal, according to research from Boston University.“Make no mistake – the department’s mission remains to fly, fight, and win, anytime and anywhere,” said Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force.“Our mission remains...
maritime-executive.com
Allseas Begins Deep-Sea Trial of Polymetallic Nodule Mining System
Swiss offshore contracting giant Allseas has begun a controversial deep-sea mining test for Canadian firm The Metals Company, a startup in which Allseas holds an eight percent stake. The firm's converted drillship, the Hidden Gem (ex name Vitoria 10000) has deployed to the Pacific's Clarion-Clipperton Zone to test out a...
