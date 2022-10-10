Read full article on original website
Enter this Dade City haunt, if you dare
DADE CITY, Fla. — Fall festivals and pumpkin patches are popping up all over as it's that time of year. But what else is making its presence known? All the local haunted attractions. At Dade City’s popular haunt Scream-a-Geddon, every intricate detail in the visual design means something for...
Storm victims find Daytona Beach hotels completely booked for Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many hotel rooms are completely booked as Biketoberfest gets ready to kick off Friday in Daytona Beach. While that is a normal occurrence for the event, residents say this year it is leaving Hurricane Ian victims without a place to stay. What You Need To...
DeLand projects part of Voorhis Avenue revamp
DELAND, Fla. — City officials say a historically Black district in DeLand will be receiving some significant improvements over the next few years. The city of DeLand is in line to receive funds to upgrade Voorhis Avenue. The money could fund wider sidewalks, trees, and a traffic circle. Locals...
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
Plumlee has hand in 7 touchdowns as UCF 'Citronauts' rout Temple 70-13
ORLANDO, Fla. — John Rhys Plumlee accounted for seven touchdowns to match a program record and led UCF to a 70-13 rout of Temple on Thursday night. Quarterback John Rhys Plumee threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns and ran for three TDs. UCF's defense was led by Jason...
Polk deputy accidently shot by fellow officer laid to rest
There weren’t many dry eyes at Victory Church in Lakeland as the community joined Deputy Blane Lane’s family to lay him to rest. Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed by a fellow deputy. Deputy Blane Lane’s funeral service was at Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane’s family...
Maxwell Frost, Calvin Wimbish spar over issues in District 10 debate
ORLANDO — Voters will face a long slate of races on their November ballot, deciding who represents them in Central Florida, in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. That includes an open seat for District 10 — it is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat.
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
Volusia County residents seek answers at new FEMA center
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds lined Wednesday up to access the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Volusia County Health Department. A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Wednesday in Volusia County. Many displaced residents are looking for answers about assistance as many applications remain on hold. The recovery...
