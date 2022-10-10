ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

'Native American Harvest Celebration': Giving thanks at Artpark

From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Artpark & Company will present the first “Native Fall Harvest Celebration” of thanks with traditional songs, dance, harvest storytelling, a lacrosse workshop, interactive activities and a cornhusk doll workshop. Admission is free. There will also be traditional foods, beading demonstrations and an...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Kearns to host annual fall DisAbility awareness event

County Clerk seeks to foster awareness and inclusion with auto bureau outreach. Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities will hold a special DisAbility Awareness Outreach Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Erie County Auto Bureau located in the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Those interested should use the main entrance by Duff’s. No appointment is required.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

YWCA to host 'Coffee and Conversation' with local leaders during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier will host “Coffee and Conversation” at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 32 Cottage St., Lockport. This roundtable discussion will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the wraparound domestic violence services available throughout Niagara County, with a focus on law enforcement.
LOCKPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Lewiston, NY
Society
City
Lewiston, NY
wnypapers.com

Golisano Medical Oncology Center officially awarded QOPI accreditation

The Golisano Medical Oncology Center, a member site of the Roswell Park Care Network, has received Association for Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certification for the next three years. As a certified QOPI, the Golisano Medical Oncology Center is listed on the ASCO website and receives detailed reports to...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Renowned criminologist Slakoff discusses media representations of violence against women of color

Nationally renowned criminologist Danielle Slakoff, Ph.D., will discuss her work on the relationship between the media, intimate partner violence, and identity during a presentation hosted by Niagara University’s Office of Violence Prevention and Education on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Russell Salvatore Dining Commons. The presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Palace Theatre program to feature Cold Spring Cemetery

Linda Lee, vice president of the board of trustees of Cold Spring Cemetery, will present a program at the Lockport Palace Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Organizers said, “She will outline the history of the cemetery and discuss aspects of it that most people aren’t aware of. Lee will also speak about the lives of some of the ‘residents’ who now occupy one of Lockport’s oldest burial grounds. The audience will hear the stories and ‘meet’ the famous, and the not-so-famous, people who contributed to the past, and future, of Lockport, Niagara County and the Erie Canal.”
LOCKPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Indigenous Peoples#Localevent#Festival#Museum Curator#The University At Buffalo#Lewiston Museum#The Tuscarora Council#Niagara Power Project
wnypapers.com

Niagara County to hold career fair in Niagara Falls

Space still available for businesses looking to participate. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair, for those seeking employment, from 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Close to 70 companies with open positions have signed up to take part, and there is still room for employers who would like to participate.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

HAL to learn more about replica of Dewitt Clinton's canal boat

The Historical Association of Lewiston’s next program is titled “Building the Replica of Dewitt Clinton’s Canal Boat for the Erie Canal Bicentennial.” John Montague will present at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St. In anticipation...
LEWISTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News 4 Buffalo

Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Veggie Van takes on food deserts in Niagara County

Kevin O’Connor used to walk five miles from his apartment complex in Lockport to get to the nearest grocery store. But for the last two years, he’s had access to food from a more convenient location: the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Niagara County’s Veggie Van mobile market.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title

Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
buffalorising.com

Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar

Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Canisius College: Presidential inauguration of Steve K. Stoute set for Oct. 22

Canisius College will celebrate the formal installation of Steve K. Stoute as its 25th president during an inauguration ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Koessler Athletic Center, located at the corner of Main Street and Delavan Avenue. A reception will immediately follow. Both the inauguration and reception are open to the public.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy