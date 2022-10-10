Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
'Native American Harvest Celebration': Giving thanks at Artpark
From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Artpark & Company will present the first “Native Fall Harvest Celebration” of thanks with traditional songs, dance, harvest storytelling, a lacrosse workshop, interactive activities and a cornhusk doll workshop. Admission is free. There will also be traditional foods, beading demonstrations and an...
wnypapers.com
Kearns to host annual fall DisAbility awareness event
County Clerk seeks to foster awareness and inclusion with auto bureau outreach. Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities will hold a special DisAbility Awareness Outreach Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Erie County Auto Bureau located in the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Those interested should use the main entrance by Duff’s. No appointment is required.
wnypapers.com
YWCA to host 'Coffee and Conversation' with local leaders during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier will host “Coffee and Conversation” at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 32 Cottage St., Lockport. This roundtable discussion will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the wraparound domestic violence services available throughout Niagara County, with a focus on law enforcement.
wnypapers.com
Shea's Performing Arts Center accepting applications for 30th Annual Kenny Awards
Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced it is accepting applications for the 2023 Kenny Awards, which will be held at Shea's Buffalo Theatre at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023. A press release stated, “The Kenny Awards, presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation, and now in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Golisano Medical Oncology Center officially awarded QOPI accreditation
The Golisano Medical Oncology Center, a member site of the Roswell Park Care Network, has received Association for Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certification for the next three years. As a certified QOPI, the Golisano Medical Oncology Center is listed on the ASCO website and receives detailed reports to...
wnypapers.com
Renowned criminologist Slakoff discusses media representations of violence against women of color
Nationally renowned criminologist Danielle Slakoff, Ph.D., will discuss her work on the relationship between the media, intimate partner violence, and identity during a presentation hosted by Niagara University’s Office of Violence Prevention and Education on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Russell Salvatore Dining Commons. The presentation is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
wnypapers.com
Residents with (and without) disabilities invited to 'Meet the Candidates'
For many years, Independent Living of Niagara County (ILNC) has encouraged citizens with disabilities to participate in the electoral process and make their preferences known about the candidates on the ballot in November – but first, voters need to learn more about those running to make an informed decision.
wnypapers.com
Palace Theatre program to feature Cold Spring Cemetery
Linda Lee, vice president of the board of trustees of Cold Spring Cemetery, will present a program at the Lockport Palace Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Organizers said, “She will outline the history of the cemetery and discuss aspects of it that most people aren’t aware of. Lee will also speak about the lives of some of the ‘residents’ who now occupy one of Lockport’s oldest burial grounds. The audience will hear the stories and ‘meet’ the famous, and the not-so-famous, people who contributed to the past, and future, of Lockport, Niagara County and the Erie Canal.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Niagara County to hold career fair in Niagara Falls
Space still available for businesses looking to participate. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair, for those seeking employment, from 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Close to 70 companies with open positions have signed up to take part, and there is still room for employers who would like to participate.
wnypapers.com
HAL to learn more about replica of Dewitt Clinton's canal boat
The Historical Association of Lewiston’s next program is titled “Building the Replica of Dewitt Clinton’s Canal Boat for the Erie Canal Bicentennial.” John Montague will present at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St. In anticipation...
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
West Seneca couple gives back to Roswell after husband survives cancer
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2019, David Hubert felt a lump on the side of his neck. When he went to the doctor and got it checked out, he was told he needed a CAT scan. “He said you’re going now, today.” Dave thought his doctor was joking when he told him he had throat […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Niagara County Department of Employment and Training to hold career fair
The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is holding a career fair on October 26, 2022.
Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
wnypapers.com
Veggie Van takes on food deserts in Niagara County
Kevin O’Connor used to walk five miles from his apartment complex in Lockport to get to the nearest grocery store. But for the last two years, he’s had access to food from a more convenient location: the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Niagara County’s Veggie Van mobile market.
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
wnypapers.com
NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title
Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
buffalorising.com
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
wnypapers.com
Canisius College: Presidential inauguration of Steve K. Stoute set for Oct. 22
Canisius College will celebrate the formal installation of Steve K. Stoute as its 25th president during an inauguration ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Koessler Athletic Center, located at the corner of Main Street and Delavan Avenue. A reception will immediately follow. Both the inauguration and reception are open to the public.
Comments / 0