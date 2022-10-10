Linda Lee, vice president of the board of trustees of Cold Spring Cemetery, will present a program at the Lockport Palace Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Organizers said, “She will outline the history of the cemetery and discuss aspects of it that most people aren’t aware of. Lee will also speak about the lives of some of the ‘residents’ who now occupy one of Lockport’s oldest burial grounds. The audience will hear the stories and ‘meet’ the famous, and the not-so-famous, people who contributed to the past, and future, of Lockport, Niagara County and the Erie Canal.”

