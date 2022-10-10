Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
Columbus Day Parade held in Little Italy
The Columbus Day Parade stepped-off at noon in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.
coolcleveland.com
Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival
Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
buchtelite.com
National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11
The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area
Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
cleveland19.com
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
17-year-old set to graduate from Kent State University
Maya McDaniel's journey to a four-year degree in gaming design and a minor in computer science started when she was just 14 years old.
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
cleveland19.com
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
