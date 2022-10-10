ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival

Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
KENT, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massillon, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Massillon, OH
Lifestyle
City
Massillon, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
buchtelite.com

National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11

The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Travel Info#What To Do#Artifacts#Endowment#The Massillon Museum#Collections Snapshot#Operations#The Ohio Arts Council#Media Contacts
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy