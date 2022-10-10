Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Isolated storms Wednesday with drier air arriving Thursday
The clouds surrounding the Coachella Valley will clear through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the mid-70s early tomorrow morning. Drier air will enter the picture Thursday and Friday, with dew point temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average through Friday, but relief will be...
Chance of light rain, thunderstorms continues in SoCal Thursday
A chance of light rain and thunderstorms continues in Southern California Thursday amid cooler temperatures.
nypressnews.com
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Mysterious 'Fogbow' Weather Phenomenon Appears Over California
A photographer captured the image over San Francisco while walking in the Marin Headlands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches
Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
WATCH: Chaotic Wind, Rain Tears Down California Birthday Party Setup
Watch the video here.
KESQ
Spotty showers around SoCal ahead
Air quality has improved significantly following Thursday's haboob. Moderate air quality was recorded from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Desert around 3 p.m. Sunday. Air quality will likely continue to improve over the next couple of days. Low pressure is expected to sweep through the region for the start of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
thepalmspringspost.com
Radio legend Art Laboe dies at Palm Springs home
Memorial services are pending for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. The news: Laboe died at age 97 on Friday at his home in Palm Springs,...
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
California’s Salton Sea is shrinking because of Colorado River water shortage, research finds
The water levels of California’s most polluted lake, the Salton Sea, have been dropping for more than two decades, exposing people in nearby communities like Riverside to toxic chemicals. Now, scientists might have finally figured out why the lake has been shrinking. In a study recently published in the...
Amid The Climate Crisis, A Southern California Tribe Works To Preserve Nature and Tradition
For millennia, the Serrano people relied on whipplei yucca. Now, the climate crisis is making it harder to find in the wild.
The Daily 10-10-22 Endangered species appears in Calif. creek for the first time
It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in Central California. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
Comments / 0