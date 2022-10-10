ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KESQ

Isolated storms Wednesday with drier air arriving Thursday

The clouds surrounding the Coachella Valley will clear through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the mid-70s early tomorrow morning. Drier air will enter the picture Thursday and Friday, with dew point temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average through Friday, but relief will be...
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California State
CBS LA

Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Spotty showers around SoCal ahead

Air quality has improved significantly following Thursday's haboob. Moderate air quality was recorded from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Desert around 3 p.m. Sunday. Air quality will likely continue to improve over the next couple of days. Low pressure is expected to sweep through the region for the start of...
PALM DESERT, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Lake Balboa Park

A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thepalmspringspost.com

Radio legend Art Laboe dies at Palm Springs home

Memorial services are pending for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. The news: Laboe died at age 97 on Friday at his home in Palm Springs,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE

