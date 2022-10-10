ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

We Think This Whale House Should Be in Cape May, NJ

We found a house that we think would fit perfectly if it were relocated to Cape May!. OK, that's not really possible, but the whale motif might look pretty cool at the bottom of New Jersey. It's a house "all about whales" and it's actually located in Canada!. This three-bedroom,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions

We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company

An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home

My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo

NEED SOME MONDAY MOTIVATION??? How about this??? OKTOBERFEST 2022 !!. Our 7th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend Oct 14-16. Featuring the Bratwurst Boys and Michael Costa & The Beat!. Authentic Bavarian food from Oma Schoenrock’s cookbook and a wide selection of beers both imported and craft domestic, including von Trapp Oktoberfest from our friends in Stowe, Vermont! The Bay will be ALIVE, with the sound of music!
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
