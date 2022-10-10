Read full article on original website
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Amid rising seas, Atlantic City has no plans for retreat
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Some cities around the world are pulling back from shorelines, as rising seas from climate change increase flooding. But so far, retreat appears out of the question for Atlantic City, New Jersey. The breezy getaway town is on the water on a...
We Think This Whale House Should Be in Cape May, NJ
We found a house that we think would fit perfectly if it were relocated to Cape May!. OK, that's not really possible, but the whale motif might look pretty cool at the bottom of New Jersey. It's a house "all about whales" and it's actually located in Canada!. This three-bedroom,...
After street race fiasco, N.J. town is kickin’ gas and takin’ names | Editorial
You couldn’t accuse the Wildwood City Council of letting any asphalt grow beneath its feet in its quick response to the deadly pop-up car rally that took place on the resort’s streets about two weeks ago. Although it’s not yet a done deal, the city is readying an...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
A Visit to This Pink-Themed Bar in Atlantic City NJ Supports a Great Cause
If you find yourself saying phrases like, 'pink is my signature color' and 'on Wednesdays we wear pink', you'll want to check out this bar in Atlantic City dedicated to a great cause. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a new pop-up hot spot in its honor called...
Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions
We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
New Jersey man betrays his own brothers and embezzles more than one million from their construction company
An Atlantic County man is the second New Jersey resident over the last week to be reported to not have paid taxes in some fashion and is being sentenced for it. The sentence of a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as 67-year-old Pat L. Christopher of Hammonton who was charged with Second Degree Theft and Third Degree Tax Evasion.
New Blink-182 Tour Will Include Atlantic City, NJ Date in 2023
If you're a child of the 1990's you are probably a fan of the punk band, Blink-182. Before I started working hosting The Sports Bash on 97.3 ESPN, I was a rock radio DJ at what was then, Digital 102.7 The Rock Alternative and was a big fan of Blink-182, so I am excited to see they will be in Atlantic City on May 28.
Beaches up and down Jersey Shore temporarily closed because of storm damage
Along parts of the beach in North Wildwood, entrances to the sand are gone, replaced by steep edges and walls. The sand was snapped away from last week’s storms.
9 Atlantic and Cape May County Roads That Locals Hate to Drive
"Well the midnight headlights blind you on a rainy night. Steep grade up ahead, slow me down, makin' no time,. Keepin' perfect rhythm with the song on the radio,. But I got to keep rollin'...." Those are the opening lines of that old Eddie Rabbit hit song, "Drivin' My Life...
Survey Says: Philadelphia Is The Worst City To Drive In America
Did you know that the average American loses $564 per-year due to congestion on the roadways?. This doesn’t take into consideration the exorbitant, ever-increasing price of a gallon of gasoline that the American people are experiencing these days. WalletHub.com has surveyed the question: Where are the worst cities to...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?. Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?. When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will...
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo
NEED SOME MONDAY MOTIVATION??? How about this??? OKTOBERFEST 2022 !!. Our 7th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend Oct 14-16. Featuring the Bratwurst Boys and Michael Costa & The Beat!. Authentic Bavarian food from Oma Schoenrock’s cookbook and a wide selection of beers both imported and craft domestic, including von Trapp Oktoberfest from our friends in Stowe, Vermont! The Bay will be ALIVE, with the sound of music!
