Should the City of Stephenville spend taxpayer dollars on a lobbyist? This is a question that will be answered at the upcoming city council meeting Tuesday, October 11, at 4:30 p.m. I for one think it’s a terrible use of our tax dollars, especially when the sum is $84,000. I could think of many places the city could invest $84,000 and a lobbyist doesn’t even make the list. This topic is coming on the heels of the 2020 primary election, when an overwhelming majority of voters in Erath County, said no to a proposition on taxpayer funded lobbying. I hope the city council does the right thing and votes no to this wasteful spending.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO