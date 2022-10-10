ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Husband and wife win Wild West Gravel Fest 200k

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago
Bicyclists from around the country came to Old Abilene Town Saturday morning to bike in the three races of Wild West Gravel Fest. The fest hosted a 200k, 100k and 50k races. Jay ShalekBriski won the 200k for men, and Abby ShalekBriski won the 200k for women.

John Kollhoff, organizer and city commissioner, said the turnout this year was just over 100 cyclists, more than the 80 cyclists for last year’s fest. 11 raced in the 200k, and around 60 raced in the 100k.

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

