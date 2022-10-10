Comedians Ariel Elias and Gianmarco Soresi were standing at the back of Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach—a seaside town in New Jersey—watching the crowds beginning to arrive when they noticed a group of about 20 people, some of whom were wearing Mexican-themed costumes. The group seemed to be celebrating someone's birthday and already looked to be a few drinks in when they arrived at the BYOB club. Going on their appearance, Soresi jokingly predicted that the group would probably get thrown out for being too rowdy before the end of the night.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO