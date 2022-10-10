Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power
SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Business in Merrill wins Statewide Badger Award for Best Smart Home
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Earlier this year, "In The Lite Electric" won the Badger Craftsman Award for Best Smart Home. "A lot of the award winners from the other categories are from the southern part of the state or bigger cities, said Communication Director Sasha Everett. "So to be able to represent Northern and Central Wisconsin on a state wide level was very exciting for us," she added.
Power outages in northern Wisconsin caused by storms
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service crews are currently working to repair a pair of outages caused by the thunderstorms that moved through Wednesday morning. One of the outages is affecting approximately 1,800 customers, while the other outage is affecting approximately 930 customers. Boulder Junction and Arbor Vitae...
DNR Asks Hunters To Target Invasive Species This Season
Calling all hunters to help spread the word! The threat is real, it's expensive, and you're being asked to take some precautions to help slow and stop the spread of invasive species. Places risk being overtaken by invasive species, which can quickly dominate and outpace the growth of native plants...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices see little change
CHICAGO — Northeast Wisconsin sees little change in gas prices over the past week. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.90 per gallon. That’s up 1 cent from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell five cents to $3.90 a gallon. The national...
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warning hunters of spreading invasive species
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to help slow the spread of invasive species while out in the field during hunting season. According to a release, hunters are encouraged to check for unwanted hitchhikers such as seeds from invasive plants. Officials say...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening
The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible late this evening across southern Minnesota. Large hail will be the primary threat, but damaging winds will also be possible. The likely time of arrival of storms will be from 6 pm through 11 pm as a strong cold front...
Severe weather leads to tornado warnings, power outages in southeast Wisconsin
Severe weather prompted strong wind gusts to southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Power remains out to just over 4,400 We Energies customers as of 3PM Wednesday afternoon. At its peak, 21,500 customers were affected early Wednesday afternoon. Downed trees and other damages have been reported in West Allis, where people on...
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
