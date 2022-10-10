Read full article on original website
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Kliff Kingsbury favored to be next fired; where will Matt Rhule land?
The first shoe to drop in the 2022 NFL coaching turnstile came as no surprise, with the Carolina Panthers firing
2 Longtime NFL Assistant Coaches Fired Monday
An NFL head coach was fired on Monday, as the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two longtime assistant coaches have been fired, too. The Panthers have parted ways with two assistant coaches, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, on Monday. It's a...
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator Phil Snow also split after Matt Rhule fired
DC Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley also part ways with the Panthers. Snow had been in Charlotte with Rhule from the beginning of his tenure.
theScore
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing
Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Former Panthers Coach Matt Rhule To Be Paid $834K a Month After Firing
After a rocky start to the season, the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule. According to ESPN, the firing comes less than three years into a coaching contract totaling seven years and $62 million. Rhule will still collect over $40 million. Rhule will finish his Panthers career with...
Panthers players hear the boos, see the ‘Fire Matt Rhule’ shirts, but back their HC
Embattled Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been the subject of jeers from the Bank of America Stadium crowd during the team’s three-game homestead.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
Panthers Make Decision On Matt Rhule's Future
The Carolina Panthers have made a decision regarding head coach Matt Rhule's future.
WBTV
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers […]
