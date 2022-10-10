Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RRH to observe Great CA Shakeout
Golden State residents have been practicing earthquake preparedness for decades, but Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, along with other facilities impacted by massive earthquakes in 2019, have been on high alert in recent years. This year, the staff of RRH will join millions around the state in observing “The Great California Shakeout”...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
California's Desert Dream is theme for upcoming fair
It's that time of year again when local folks can say goodbye to the hot summer days and hello to the cooler temperatures awaiting the annual Desert Empire Fair. This year's theme will be California's Desert Dream, and there will be plenty to look forward to this year. "You always...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 10/17/2022 – 10/21/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of October 17 – October 21, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Letter of Endorsement, Chris Ellis for Ridgecrest City Council
Ridgecrest, I rise in enthusiastic support of Chris Ellis for Ridgecrest City Council. I have known Chris both personally and professionally for 30+ years. We have worked together in the energy industry and we have served together on local business and community boards. Chris is a professional of highest integrity and character and I have seen his commitment to our community first hand. Chris’ portfolio of expertise transcends far beyond matters of business and engineering, he is an expert in Electrical Power Production, distribution and Water resource development and conservation. Yes, Water resource development and conservation…
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
BHS Music Boosters raising funds for Hawaii
Tammy Tucker, president of the Ridgecrest chapter of Altrusa International, presents $500 to Burroughs High School Band Director Brian Cosner and Choir-Orchestra Director Amber Petersen. Also pictured are members of Altrusa and BHS music students. The BHS Music Boosters are about a third of the way toward raising funds to support the student musicians’ upcoming performance for the Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony in December. The Boosters are still seeking donations and fundraising opportunities to help make sure they make it to Hawaii. If you would like to contribute, contact Boosters President Cherish Rindt at cherish.rindt@gmail.com.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: In support of Christina Scrivner
As a long time resident of Ridgecrest and East Kern County I have been actively involved in many civic projects. Since my retirement from China Lake in 2016 my participation has significantly increased. This has given me the privilege to meet and get to know many people across the county. Those who have stood out are the ones who think clearly and fairly, build strong lasting relationships, and speak their mind … but are also willing to listen, learn, adjust their positions, and then offer constructive solutions. They are also the ones who are proactive in forming and carrying out needed actions. Christina Scrivner is in this category. I wholeheartedly endorse and support her candidacy for Kern Community College District (KCCD) Board of Trustees for Area 2.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: Election endorsements
I read with great interest, in Wednesday’s Daily Independent, the paper’s endorsements of Kurt Rockwell and Dr. Chad Houck for the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education. I agree with the endorsements, but my support for Rockwell and Houck go beyond the banning book issue. I...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Scrivner? Slayton?
Regardless of how the balloting turns out for the Kern Community College District, Ridgecrest and the surrounding area will come out a winner. Running for the office of trustee are Christina Scrivner and Jennifer Slayton, both with strong ties to our area. Scrivner made a name for herself in Ridgecrest...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Zipp joins mayoral race as verified write-in candidate
John "JD" Zipp is running for mayor as a write-in candidate according to a news release from the city of Ridgecrest Thursday afternoon. Zipp was verified as a write-in candidate by the Kern County Elections office, City Clerk Ricca Charlon said in the release. In a phone interview Thursday afternoon,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Fire Department and State Farm remind residents that ‘Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape’
The Ridgecrest Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week™ campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.™.” This year’s campaign, Oct. 9-15, works to educate everyone about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
What’s up with water? Department of Water Resources shares findings on community involvement in water sustainability
After conducting interviews and surveys in Indian Wells Valley, found a few consistent concerns shared by the community in this valley when it comes to water sustainability. The concerns revolve around clear communication, transparency, equity, sound science, the needs of small mutuals, and the projects that will bring this valley into water sustainability.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Mike Gonzales
Mike Gonzales was born on October 1, 1931 to his parents Mary and Simon Gonzales. He was raised in Solana Beach, California and was blessed with 15 siblings. Mary, Lupe, Simon Jr, Henrietta, Josie, Charlie, Danny, Betty, David, Esther, Bobby, Evie, Sarita, Paul and Abie. Mike passed away peacefully with...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Community clean up to be held Oct. 29
A volunteer community clean-up event hosted by the Ridgecrest Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held Saturday, Oct. 29. Volunteers will meet at a.m. to clean up the desert area along the City easement south of Dart Thrift Store. Trash bags and a roll-off dumpster will be...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Protest against Dobbs v. Jackson
I protest the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Decision. It is far reaching and, I have read, not based on sound legal thinking. I believe it is unethical because it deprives a person of autonomy, a fundamental ethical principle. Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health is a violation of freedom of...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Daily Independent weighs in on city council elections
The Daily Independent endorses the re-election of Mayor Eric Bruen. Evaluating the incumbent can be easier than speculating about someone else, but in Bruen's case the past two years have given him ample time to show grace under pressure. Newly elected officials do not always have the chance to demonstrate...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Wellness Wednesday: Shopping for better health
Going grocery shopping can either be exciting and rewarding or dreaded and daunting —depending on our current mood, situation and health. To add confusion, often-times we find ourselves overwhelmed by the variety of options and packaging claims. We are blessed to have so much food to choose from, but the abundant choices can make it hard to know what might be a better option for us, our particular nutrition preferences, and health concerns.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber members hear about Petroglyph Education Foundation during monthly meeting
The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly luncheon Tuesday afternoon at the Historic USO Building. Guest speaker was Matt Zubia, chairman of the Petroglyph Education Foundation. Zubia has been a Ridgecrest resident since 1994, and raised his family here. Zubia is a volunteer for the Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival....
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider policy
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday to consider approval of the Title I, Part A Local Education Agency Parent and Family Engagement Policy. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as reauthorized by Every Student Succeeds Act, requires that local educational agencies conduct outreach to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
New chamber members receive certificates
During the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon held at the Historic USO Building, chamber officials welcomed new members by handing out certificates. Receiving certificates this month were Crystal Avila of A&R Roofing, Jairo Avila of A&R Construction, both which are local and family owned, Nicole Harper for School Board 2022, and Ashley Keith on behalf of the owner of The Restoration Lab Med Spa. A grand opening is scheduled for the Restoration Lab Med Spa on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 804 N. Norma. Join them for food, drinks, raffles and a special grand opening. RSVP is requested, with the first 25 people to respond will receive a gift bag valued at $100.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Open Studio Tour opens Oct. 22 & 23
The Maturango Museum's Open Studio Tour is a wonderful way to meet many of our local artists and see the amazing array of talent that we have in our community. Prior to the tour, an exhibit showcasing the 23 participating artists will be in the Coso Room of the museum through Oct. 31. Visit the museum to see the variety of items and get a heads-up on what to expect at the various open studios during the tour weekend. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
