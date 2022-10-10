As a long time resident of Ridgecrest and East Kern County I have been actively involved in many civic projects. Since my retirement from China Lake in 2016 my participation has significantly increased. This has given me the privilege to meet and get to know many people across the county. Those who have stood out are the ones who think clearly and fairly, build strong lasting relationships, and speak their mind … but are also willing to listen, learn, adjust their positions, and then offer constructive solutions. They are also the ones who are proactive in forming and carrying out needed actions. Christina Scrivner is in this category. I wholeheartedly endorse and support her candidacy for Kern Community College District (KCCD) Board of Trustees for Area 2.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO