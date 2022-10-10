The Avalon and Talbot Spy: The Talbot Council Election Town Hall Meeting with Craig Fuller

Hi Everyone! Another museum today, and another "museum week ENCORE!" But it's not just another museum. When I dreamed up "museum week," the VERY FIRST spot I wanted to visit was the "National Cryptologic Museum" right off of the BW Parkway and right next to NSA headquarters. But a major repurpose of the facility post-COVID was underway, and the reopening was just last weekend. Let's understand the significance here. This is the National Security Administrations open to the public museum. THE REAL DEAL. Wrap your brain around this concept and imagine the ORIGINAL, and breath-taking displays and equipment they have.On the website, https://www.nsa.gov/museum/, under...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO