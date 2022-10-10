The Avalon and Talbot Spy: The Talbot Council Election Town Hall Meeting with Craig Fuller

Read full article on original website
A closer look at the local ballot questions
We're taking a look at what you'll see on your ballot ahead of the November general election, but different districts will also have some different ballot questions.
talbotspy.org
The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital
Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
talbotspy.org
Oxford Events – November 2022
All Month – Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers – Renowned photographer, Edwin Remsberg, tells the story of multigenerational family roots in agriculture and pays tribute to the farmers of the Eastern Shore. Free.Fri – Mon, 10 am –4pm. Oxford Museum, 100 S. Morris St. www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
The Dispatch
Several Resign From Pines Elections Committee
OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies following a slew of resignations from the Ocean Pines Elections Committee. In a statement released last week, Association President Doug Parks announced several resignations from the elections committee. As a result, the board...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council to Hear Subdivision Appeal Tuesday Morning Beginning at 9am
The Sussex County Council meets early Tuesday – beginning at 9am. The Council will hear an appeal on the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to approve the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. The Council will also go into executive session to discuss land acquisition and pending or potential litigation. After a recess the Council will resume the remainder of the regular meeting.
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
Where's Marty? At the National Cryptological Museum ahead of its grand reopening
Hi Everyone! Another museum today, and another "museum week ENCORE!" But it's not just another museum. When I dreamed up "museum week," the VERY FIRST spot I wanted to visit was the "National Cryptologic Museum" right off of the BW Parkway and right next to NSA headquarters. But a major repurpose of the facility post-COVID was underway, and the reopening was just last weekend. Let's understand the significance here. This is the National Security Administrations open to the public museum. THE REAL DEAL. Wrap your brain around this concept and imagine the ORIGINAL, and breath-taking displays and equipment they have.On the website, https://www.nsa.gov/museum/, under...
Wbaltv.com
Group commissions new sculpture after Baltimore's Christopher Columbus statue toppled in 2020
There are major changes planned more than two years after protesters tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue used to stand on a perch downtown at the bottom of President Street in green space that's still officially...
WMDT.com
“There’s just something for everyone:” Apple Scrapple Festival set to return for 30th anniversary
BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- For all you scrapple lovers, the Apple Scrapple Festival is making a return this weekend and celebrating its 30th anniversary. The event promotes the work of the local ag industry in Sussex County and we’re told apples and scrapple are staples of the area. You can expect...
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
Cox withdraws from ‘Unite the Right’ event after Jewish group raises concerns
Talk show host and GOP activists claim their 'Unite the Right' event bears no similarity to the deadly Charlottesville rally with the same name. The post Cox withdraws from ‘Unite the Right’ event after Jewish group raises concerns appeared first on Maryland Matters.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: The High Spot Comes Home by Debra Messick
In a town steeped in history, but grown used to seeing the old and familiar fade away, a subtle miracle manifested on High Street over the past weeks. In front of the recently closed Theo’s Steakhouse next to the Post Office, folks sadly processing the demise of another eatery thought they’d spotted a sign from the past. Many, no doubt, had to blink, making sure they weren’t hallucinating. After ensuring that the vision wasn’t a mirage, the warm, fuzzy feelings rushed in, swirled with splashes of curiosity and anticipation.
$43 Million Contract Awarded to Rebuild Disappearing Bay Islands
Riding high off the success of Poplar Island’s long-term restoration using dredged channel sediment, the Army Corps of Engineers has received a $43.1 million contract to restore two more disappearing Bay islands. The Army Corp’s Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project aims to restore critical wildlife habitats. The...
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location
After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
Business Monthly
Pittman statement on AACPS school bus announcement
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding the announcement made by Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell:. “Today’s announcements from Dr. Bedell show significant progress in providing our children with the transportation they need to get to school every day. When I met with Dr. Bedell last week, we discussed the need for outside-the-box thinking to address this issue, and I appreciate how aggressively he and his team are proposing and implementing new solutions to these challenges.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
