ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

The Avalon and Talbot Spy: The Talbot Council Election Town Hall Meeting with Craig Fuller

By Talbot Spy, Avalon Foundation Collaboration
talbotspy.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
talbotspy.org

The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital

Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Oxford Events – November 2022

All Month – Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers – Renowned photographer, Edwin Remsberg, tells the story of multigenerational family roots in agriculture and pays tribute to the farmers of the Eastern Shore. Free.Fri – Mon, 10 am –4pm. Oxford Museum, 100 S. Morris St. www.oxfordmuseummd.org.
OXFORD, MD
The Dispatch

Several Resign From Pines Elections Committee

OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies following a slew of resignations from the Ocean Pines Elections Committee. In a statement released last week, Association President Doug Parks announced several resignations from the elections committee. As a result, the board...
OCEAN PINES, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Talbot County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
County
Talbot County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
WGMD Radio

Sussex County Council to Hear Subdivision Appeal Tuesday Morning Beginning at 9am

The Sussex County Council meets early Tuesday – beginning at 9am. The Council will hear an appeal on the County Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision to approve the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. The Council will also go into executive session to discuss land acquisition and pending or potential litigation. After a recess the Council will resume the remainder of the regular meeting.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalon#Town Hall Meeting#The Spy#Politics Local#Election Local#The Talbot Council#The Avalon Foundation#The Talbot County Council
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At the National Cryptological Museum ahead of its grand reopening

Hi Everyone!    Another museum today, and another "museum week ENCORE!" But it's not just another museum. When I dreamed up "museum week," the VERY FIRST spot I wanted to visit was the "National Cryptologic Museum" right off of the BW Parkway and right next to NSA headquarters. But a major repurpose of the facility post-COVID was underway, and the reopening was just last weekend. Let's understand the significance here. This is the National Security Administrations open to the public museum. THE REAL DEAL. Wrap your brain around this concept and imagine the ORIGINAL, and breath-taking displays and equipment they have.On the website, https://www.nsa.gov/museum/, under...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Food: The High Spot Comes Home by Debra Messick

In a town steeped in history, but grown used to seeing the old and familiar fade away, a subtle miracle manifested on High Street over the past weeks. In front of the recently closed Theo’s Steakhouse next to the Post Office, folks sadly processing the demise of another eatery thought they’d spotted a sign from the past. Many, no doubt, had to blink, making sure they weren’t hallucinating. After ensuring that the vision wasn’t a mirage, the warm, fuzzy feelings rushed in, swirled with splashes of curiosity and anticipation.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location

After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
LEWES, DE
Business Monthly

Pittman statement on AACPS school bus announcement

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding the announcement made by Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell:. “Today’s announcements from Dr. Bedell show significant progress in providing our children with the transportation they need to get to school every day. When I met with Dr. Bedell last week, we discussed the need for outside-the-box thinking to address this issue, and I appreciate how aggressively he and his team are proposing and implementing new solutions to these challenges.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy