In Blooming Tradition, LCHS Senior Chosen for Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning on Monday as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court, including one La Cañada Flintridge senior who will serve as an ambassador through about 100 public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
Pasadena Symphony Moonlight Sonata Gala
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Symphony and Pops recently hosted its Moonlight Sonata Gala at Pasadena City Hall to honor Philanthropist Luminaries Freddi and Ken Hill and Corporate Luminary Paul Rusnak. Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and a silent and live auction. Lora...
Give-Mentor-Love Event Raises $800,000
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Give-Mentor-Love Foundation founder Donna Pierson, event premier sponsor Paul Rusnak of Rusnak Auto Group and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger were among those who supported Give-Mentor-Love’s annual event, which raised more than $800,000 for sexually abused children. Extensive coverage will appear in the next issue of the Outlook.
Historian Recounts Local Racial Segregation Practices
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Frank D. Lanterman, grandson of one of La Cañada Flintridge’s founding fathers, Jacob Lanterman, was a man of many storied pursuits. He was an accomplished organist, real estate developer and a California State Assemblyman for...
Dia De Los Muertos Festival Bursts With Life in Pasadena’s Playhouse Village
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Playhouse Village Association and Mercadito Monarca Cultural Arts Shop present Día de los Muertos Festival in Playhouse Village, a free full day event celebrating the ancestral tradition of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Arcade Lane (696 E Colorado Blvd).
Huntington Hospital President’s Circle Gathering Honors Donors
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Hospital President/CEO Dr. Lori Morgan recently welcomed 120 members of the President’s Circle for an evening of appreciation at the President’s Cocktail Reception at a private club in Pasadena. The President’s Circle is a group...
Mayfield, Polytechnic Sit Atop League Standings
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Mayfield Senior varsity girls’ volleyball team remained undefeated in Prep League play last Thursday after defeating host Rio Hondo Prep in Arcadia, 25-13, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21. Annelise Rising amassed 21 kills and 13 digs, Audrey Nuckols racked up 12 kills and eight digs, and Holly Hillman produced 26 assists and four digs. Kayla Bandow tallied 14 digs, six kills and three aces, Michelle Guillen recorded 18 digs and three assists, and Eva Trujillo collected 13 assists and three digs. Megan Lee posted five kills and eight digs, while Kelsey Babcock finished with three kills and one block. Wendy Waite had three digs while Jessica Choi had one dig.
Pride Joy Drowns Out Protests
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank’s first-ever Family Pride in the Park event brought hundreds out to Magnolia Park last Friday night, Sept. 30. Event organizers assembled local performers and artists, food trucks, games, vendors and LGBTQ+ resources to the UME Credit Union parking lot where festivities were held.
Pasadena Humane Hosts Annual ‘Wiggle Waggle Walk’
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Approximately 1,500 pets and owners gathered at the Rose Bowl to walk or run to raise money for the Pasadena Humane’s Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run fundraiser. In its 24th year, the annual fundraiser hosted various vendors,...
Brand Unveils 50th Juried Art Exhibit
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Brand Associates have unveiled its annual juried paper art exhibition at the Brand Library, its 50th such showcase of artwork whose similarities largely end at the base medium. The showcase, formally called Brand 50, brings 89 diverse...
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
La Cañada Is Better Than This
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I usually don’t respond to letters to the editor, but the letter of Sept. 29 from Marcus Johansson was so extreme and insulting to La Cañada residents I felt a need to write something. Marcus...
NBC Los Angeles
Group of Women in Hacienda Heights is Spreading the Culture of Mariachi Music
Inside a home studio in Hacienda Heights the Mariachi Divas are giving us a delicious taste of Mexican culture that dates back hundreds of years. The woman who founded this all female group in the late 90s is Cindy Shea, a single mother of two who fell in love with the music.
BUSD Hires a New Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services With Controversial Past
Andy Cantwell has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services by the Burbank Unified School District in an email sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill last week. The email stated that Cantwell “began his administrative career with the Santa Barbara County Education Office working in finance...
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
Art history professor dies at 56
Wendy Koenig, an influential art history professor and curriculum chair at Long Beach City College, died yesterday at 56. After an eight-month long battle with colon cancer, Koenig left behind her longtime partner, Christine Badowski Koenig, and her colleagues who shared her passion of teaching and education. Koenig was tight...
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
BUSD Approves Two Key Hires
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Unified School District’s search for a new assistant superintendent of administrative services is over as the Board of Education approved the hiring of Andrew Cantwell on Thursday. Superintendent Matt Hill was happy to introduce Cantwell...
