Jack McGivern, age 66 of Lake View
Mass of Christian Burial for Jack McGivern, age 66 of Lake View, IA, will be at 10AM on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake with Rosary starting at 9AM. Visitation will be from 4-6PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at First Congregational United Church...
Ethel Bockelmann, age 98, of Denison
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. Burial will be in the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute. She passed away Sunday, October 9 at Exira Care Center in Exira. Survivors include her...
Two Semis Collided in O'Brien County Late Last Week
A collision of two semis Friday afternoon on a gravel road in O’Brien county resulted in possible injuries. According to the O'Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Joseph Caven of Spencer and 66-year-old Keith Kruse of Everly were both driving semi tractor-trailers southbound in the 39-hundred mile of Yellow Avenue. Deputies say Caven was attempting to make a left turn into a field drive when the two collided. The visibility was reportedly extremely limited due to a high volume of dust from the gravel road.
Rolfe Woman Injured in Clay County Collision
A Rolfe woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Saturday morning around 9:40 a few miles south of Spencer at the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road B-40. 58-year-old Nancy Duitscher of Rolfe was driving north on the highway. Duitscher started to turn west onto B-40 when her vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Tiegang Li of Spencer. Duitscher's vehicle spun at approximately 180 degrees and came to rest on Highway 71 facing north.
Meet The Mayor Event Started Storm Lake Comprehensive Plan Process
A “Meet The Mayor” session was held at Our Place in Storm Lake Tuesday night to introduce the process of the City's comprehensive plan. The plan is known as “Storm Lake 4040 : A Beacon for a Better Tomorrow.” It will lay the framework for the future of Storm Lake's next 20 years including analysis of demographics, housing, land use, parks, infrastructure, utilities, transportation, and economic development.
Mason City Man Arrested on Palo Alto County Drug Charges
A Mason City man wanted on drug charges in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. Authorities say 41-year-old Jose Santos Najera was arrested October 3rd on two valid Palo Alto county warrants for 3rd offense possession of a controlled substance, a class “D” felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into jail on a $7,500 cash only bond.
Aurelia Man One of Two Charged in Sioux County Pursuit
A pursuit early Sunday near Maurice in Sioux county resulted in the arrests of two men, including one who is from Aurelia. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30am Sunday, a deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota. Authorities say Langley then began driving erratically, striking a parked vehicle near the Sioux County Regional Airport, a building owned by the airport, and then turned and collided with a Sioux county patrol vehicle. Langley and a passenger, 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, got out of the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where they were taken into custody after being located through the use of a drone.
Two BVU Alumni Join Board of Trustees
Buena Vista University has announced the additions of Ravi Kumar ’10 and Heath Bartness ’02 to the Board of Trustees. Kumar (pictured above), a native of Janakpur, Nepal, has worked with the World Bank for the past decade, meeting his goals of serving an institution that is mission driven while helping some of the most marginalized communities in the world.
Wanted Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested in Storm Lake on several charges over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak of Storm Lake was located around 3:50 Sunday afternoon seated in a vehicle in the driveway to the residence at 709 Walnut Street. An officer attempted to make contact with Dak when he fled into the residence. Police secured a perimeter around the residence.
Fire Weather Watch is Effect Tomorrow for Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for several northwest Iowa counties tomorrow (Wed) from noon to 7pm. The Fire Weather Watch is for counties including Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, and Ida. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur....
Pocahontas Area Dismissing Early Today Due to Lack of Substitute Teachers
Pocahontas Area Schools are dismissing three hours early today (Wed) due to a shortage of substitute teachers. According to the Pocahontas Area Facebook page, the district is set to dismiss students at 12:10pm. No middle school practices are scheduled following the early out, but high school practices are still scheduled.
