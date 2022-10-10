Q&A with James Eklund | The 10,000-foot view with leading Colorado water attorney

Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradosun.com
Bright Health is pulling out of Colorado’s insurance market. That’s a blow to a Polis-backed initiative.
Health insurance company Bright Health announced Tuesday that it won’t offer insurance plans in Colorado next year, meaning roughly 55,000 people in the state will need to find new coverage. The decision is part of a move by Bright to pull out of every state in which it operates...
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold
Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8
Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
Colorado is in good shape when it comes to precipitation
There is no longer a time of year when Colorado is "in the clear" when it comes to wildland fires but so far, this year has been unusually quiet."We had a very robust monsoon, a lot of rainfall fell," said Valarie Meyers, Fire Meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.Meyers has been keeping track of weather patterns her entire career. In her current role, her predictions help determine firefighting resources for a very large, multi-state region.This time last year, Colorado was in exceptional drought but the long-term, drought concern is for the eastern plains. "During the monsoon, it totally knocked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradosun.com
Proposition FF: Slashing tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years of the pandemic.
coloradosun.com
Denver’s Omnitrax buys San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad, driving hope for economic spark in Colorado’s San Luis Valley
Denver-based Omnitrax — a transportation logistics company with 26 railroads in 12 states — is under contract to purchase the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad following a bankruptcy auction, sparking hope for an economic lift from the historic railway. The San Luis & Rio Grande will be...
Indigenous tribes of Colorado offer name alternatives for Mount Evans
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Mount Evans has been called Mount Evans since 1895. Now, Indigenous tribes in Colorado are rallying to rename it. Tuesday, a state board updating the names of landmarks will consider the change. The 14,265-foot mountain is named after Gov. John Evans. Evans was in...
Westword
The Fight to Save Architect Richard Crowther's Amazing Home
Richard Crowther, a green building pioneer, was a giant in Colorado's modern architecture movement, and the residence he designed for himself and his wife, built in 1978-’79 at 401 Madison Street in Denver, is a masterpiece of both high-style formalism and environmentally friendly engineering. It is in the very top tier of the state's architectural achievements, and among the state’s finest structures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it
Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.
coloradosun.com
Can a strain of wheatgrass with an odd name help Colorado farmers use less water?
With the flashlight shining out of the back of his cellphone, Perry Cabot, a water resources specialist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center in Fruita, hunched behind a grain drill, a piece of equipment farmers use to plant seeds in a field. The research center’s operations manager, Jim Fry, piloted a tractor that slowly dragged the equipment through the dirt. Cabot followed along, pointing the light toward the bottom of the machine.
coloradopolitics.com
Phil Weiser, Colorado's Democratic attorney general, nabs endorsement from Republican state lawmaker
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, won an endorsement on Wednesday from Republican state Sen. Don Coram, who credited the incumbent with "showing up" in rural Colorado and putting politics aside. Coram, a Montrose rancher, is the latest prominent Colorado Republican to back Weiser, who is facing a challenge...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
Comments / 1