This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop

Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches are not just delicious lunchtime faves, but they're incredibly fun to experiment with . It can be served could and stacked with all kinds of meats and veggies, or toasted nice enough to make cheeses and sauce ooze from the bread. The possibilities are endless , really! Just make sure to include some chips and a drink with that.

If you're looking for your next go-to sandwich place, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the best sandwich shop in every state, including delis, quirky restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall eateries.

According to writers, Florida's most popular sandwich shop is Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop !

"Enriqueta's is the ultimate purveyor of Florida's famed Cuban sandwich," writers say. "This veteran Miami shop offers a classic take on the sammie with perfect proportions of thinly sliced ham, roast pork, cheese, pickles, mustard, and mayo between panini-style bread. The beloved shop is famous for its hearty steak sandwich too. Jose Luis Pla, the shop's founder, sadly passed away in September 2019."

You can find Enriqueta's at 186 NE 29th St. in Miami. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

