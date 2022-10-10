ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West AKA Ye Cut Off From Twitter & Instagram For Antisemitic Comments

By D.L. Chandler
 2 days ago
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Kanye West, AKA Ye, went on recent social media rampages, airing out personal conversations and hurling accusations against some of his business associates. During these rants, the famed rapper, producer, and designer took aim at the Jewish community with antisemitic comments, causing him to be cut off from Twitter and Instagram.

Over the weekend, Kanye West was already locked out of Instagram for violating its user policies and used Twitter to call out Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg, whose company owns Instagram and WhatsApp. Later, Elon Musk welcomed Ye back with open arms on the platform that the Tesla founder is reportedly slated to purchase.

Hip-Hop Wired reported on one of the tweets in question that singled out Jewish people, which is now deleted and can be viewed below.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West shared. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Ye’s account is still active on Twitter, but the aforementioned tweet was deleted and followed by two others that remain.

“Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage,” reads Ye’s final tweet before the lockout.

Kanye West has yet to make any other formal comments regarding the usage of his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Photo: Getty

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kanye
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

