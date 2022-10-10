Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Clark presents program at Garst
GREENVILLE — Following her book’s enthusiastic debut at Darke County Park’s 2022 Prairie Days celebration at Shawnee Prairie, Cait Clark will be giving a presentation at the Garst Museum about the first meeting of Lewis and Clark in Greenville. The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Missing Huber Heights child found
Police reported that he recently moved to the area and had no known local friends or a cell phone.
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — An American Legion Post 140 fish fry that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 has been cancelled. VERSAILLES — The fifth annual College, Career and Military Fair, sponsored by the Versailles FFA and high school guidance counselor Hollie Ahrens will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. The College Fair is free and open to grades ninth through 12th, along with the students’ parents.
dayton247now.com
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Lagoon community coming to Dayton area
Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
WDTN
Archer’s Tavern Hosting Chili Cook Off
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – During this chilly weather, cook up some chili! Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern shares how to make some delicious chili along with Sallie’s tips and tricks. Archer’s is known for their chili cook-off, which is coming up on October 29th. The previous winner...
Daily Advocate
Greenville High School, Franklin Monroe junior high shine at Ed Leas Fall Classic
EATON — Four Darke County schools participated in the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Oct. 8 in Eaton. It’s the last invitational before the conference meets. The high schools were seperated into two divisions, the purple and the gold division. The Greenville High School girls were the only ones to run in the purple division.
Daily Advocate
Lear and Szilagyi named Prince and Princess
BRADFORD — The 93rd Bradford Pumpkin Show kicked off with the fanfare visitors have come to expect at the annual event. There was a parade, music from area high school bands, smiles, laughter and, of course, confetti. Opening night also means the first of three events to declare the Pumpkin Show’s royalty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Advocate
Field fire spreads quickly near Pitsburg
PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Fire Department got a lot of help to battle a field fire on Wednesday afternoon. Departments from across the county and from neighboring counties joined in to knock down the fire that started near State Route 49 and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road and extended past Oakes Road close to the village.
Daily Advocate
Cancer Association plans fundraiser
GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County is holding a fundraiser and will be selling pizzas, cookies, tenderloins and pretzels. The proceeds of this fundraiser will be used to help Darke County cancer patients. Your help is needed to make this successful in order to continue to support local residents who are battling a difficult illness.
Dayton Metro Library to offer rotating schedule of food pantries at 10 locations
DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with The Foodbank to become an official Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Ten select branch locations will open a monthly rotating schedule beginning Monday Oct. 17. Adults in need of food assistance who live in Montgomery County will be eligible...
Pak-Rite holding hiring event in Brookville
According to a release, Pak-Rite will hold a hiring event to fill full-time positions for material handlers on Monday, October 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Collective Way, Suite A in Brookville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
Daily Advocate
Shrine presents Sipping with the Saints
CELINA — Join the Maria Stein Shrine for an evening of fun, laughter, and learning on Sunday, Nov. 6. This event includes four courses with a corresponding cocktail for each Saint’s life that Matt Hess, ministry director, will explain with facts and humor. Doors open for this event...
Daily Advocate
EverHeart announces Compassion Coordinator
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is proud to announce their newest “team member” Everett Beary who will serve as the agency’s Compassion Coordinator. Everett will be helping the team at EverHeart Hospice fulfill their mission of honoring life with trusted care. Everett is originally from Teddy, Ky....
Comments / 0