Behind Viral Videos

Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Abby Joseph

Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
#Vegan#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Family Life#Celebrity#Animal Agriculture#The Family Life Of
insideedition.com

Massachusetts Bachelor Groomsman Finds Date to His Brother’s Wedding on TikTok

Steve Allaire was set to be a groomsman at his kid brother’s wedding in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. He had a spiffy suit and a wedding gift, but the 30-something bachelor didn’t have a wedding date. So he decided to take a gamble on the power of social media, and posted videos on TikTok, seeking a date for the nuptials. The response to his posts was overwhelming, with some 8,000 women vying for the spot. With time running out, Steve was faced with the daunting task of choosing.
STURBRIDGE, MA
People

Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'

Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
UTAH STATE
Behind Viral Videos
SheKnows

Reddit is Up in Arms Over This Dad Who Spies on His Stay at Home Wife During the Day

It’s a tale as old as time: husband goes to work, wife stays home to care for their baby, husband spies on wife during the day to make sure she’s following his rules — wait, what? Yes, that is exactly what’s happening to this one mom on Reddit. After complaining about the “dread” she feels when taking care of her 15-month-old daughter, she explained that her husband watches her through cameras in the house to make sure she doesn’t turn on the TV. It’s a wild story, and Reddit is coming through with advice for her. The mom posted on the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Abby Joseph

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
Gillian Sisley

Mother Furious After Son Reveals 'Family Secret' About Divorce to Siblings

Should some family secrets be kept in the dark from as many people as possible?. For children who experience their parents separating, there’s a lot of psychological damage and turmoil that can take place. In some cases, they may experience feelings of isolation, rejection and loneliness as their try to process the change in their family.
