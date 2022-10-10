Read full article on original website
WSFA
Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
wbrc.com
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
wbrc.com
Alabama Forestry Commission’s ‘Wildfire Map’ shows fires across state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Map shows several fires are currently burning across the state. While most of those fires are considered “contained,” it’s a good reminder to pay close attention while doing any outdoor burning. If you must burn outside, the...
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
WAAY-TV
Idaho woman named Alabama champion at annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention
The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention welcomed musicians and artists from all over, but it was a woman from Idaho who played her way to top honors during the weekend event. Katrina Nicolayeff of Meridian, Idaho, was crowned the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion and the Alabama...
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
Alabama opens applications for industrial hemp program
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is looking for applicants to grow industrial hemp.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey declares October as HBCU Month in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in Alabama. Ivey signed the proclamation on Oct. 3 with presidents and representatives of Alabama’s historically Black colleges and Universities presidents and Alabama Office of Minority Affairs Director Nichelle Williams Nix in attendance.
Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
thebamabuzz.com
3 Alabama BBQ Joints make top ranks + 3 more underrated restaurants we love
One thing about Alabama is that we know how to grill up some tasty BBQ. Southern Living has recognized three of our BBQ joints in their top 50. Keep reading to find out what are the top restaurants and which ones we think deserve to be on that list as well.
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
Strong storms possible in Alabama overnight
Storms continued to roll across parts of Alabama late Wednesday, and they will be possible during the overnight hours as well. A line of storms was progressing through the state late Wednesday, and some of the storms could be strong to severe overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The...
wvtm13.com
Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday in Alabama
Remember thunderstorms? And rain? Both are part of the weather forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a storm system will bring the possibility of strong to severe storms to at least part of the state from Wednesday into early Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center thinks...
