Sitting in Matt Rhule’s Baylor office back in 2019, the then second-year head coach explained to me his recruiting philosophy: Traits above all else. Rhule and his staff recruited differently than most college coaches while at Temple and Baylor, prioritizing athletic testing traits above all else. Rhule knew to win at places like Temple and Baylor, far from recruiting powerhouses, he needed to find an edge. He wouldn’t get the readymade prospect. So, he’d recruit those with higher ceilings – and much lower floors – and coach them up.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO