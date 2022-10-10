Read full article on original website
College Football Bowl Projections for 2022-23
Projecting every bowl and playoff games for 2022-23 college football season.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
247Sports
College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season featured great performances from various players. Kirk Herbstreit released his list of top eight players from this past week's action, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being the headliner. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. It was the third six-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Defense Rankings and Streamers Week 6: Commanders, Bears, and Colts Are the Best We Can Do
Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup-dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 6 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Alec Pierce Waiver Wire Week 6: Once a Sleeper, He’s Becoming a Starting-caliber Option for Fantasy
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 6, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Alec Pierce be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. the Jaguars?
College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents. It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how ...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Injuries to Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, James Conner, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Lions, Raiders, Texans, and Titans on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 6: Melvin Gordon III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Najee Harris, and More
Straight away, it’s time to start thinking about Week 6 start/sit decisions as fantasy football managers ponder waiver wire moves and trades heading into Week 6. Which players have matchups they might be able to exploit, and who might be better left on the bench so as not to hurt your point total in Week 6?
profootballnetwork.com
College Football Week 6 Winners: The James Madison Dukes Continue Their College Football Fairytale
College football Week 6 gave us multiple record-setting performances, saw one team removed from the race to go unbeaten throughout the season, and was packed with as many “wow” moments as you can fit into one week. We’ve sifted through the highs and lows to bring you the very best and the not-so-great of college football Week 6.
Matt Rhule should be a top candidate for every CFB coaching vacancy
Sitting in Matt Rhule’s Baylor office back in 2019, the then second-year head coach explained to me his recruiting philosophy: Traits above all else. Rhule and his staff recruited differently than most college coaches while at Temple and Baylor, prioritizing athletic testing traits above all else. Rhule knew to win at places like Temple and Baylor, far from recruiting powerhouses, he needed to find an edge. He wouldn’t get the readymade prospect. So, he’d recruit those with higher ceilings – and much lower floors – and coach them up.
profootballnetwork.com
Louisiana vs. Marshall Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More
Marshall (-10.5) Moneyline: Marshall (-410); Louisiana (+330) Predicted weather at kick: 71 degrees, scattered thunderstorms (49%), 7-10 mph winds. States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, WY, TN, WV. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $50 FREE BET + $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS. FREE BET + DEPOSIT BONUS.
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 6
Week 6 action across college football has shaken up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 7, which features a large slate of consequential top-25 games. Week 6 games like Alabama versus...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy TE Streamers and Rankings Week 6: Taysom Hill and Will Dissly Headline Best Options
The fantasy football season continues to evolve each week. With the fantasy season comes the world of positional rankings and streamers. Below, you will find our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6 and our top TE streaming options available on the waiver wire. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest...
profootballnetwork.com
Geno Smith Waiver Wire Week 6: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him Going Forward?
Geno Smith has become an intriguing fantasy football option, but as we look at the Week 6 waiver wire, what is his value? Despite being a top-10 option at the QB position, Smith is rostered in just 32.5 percent of ESPN leagues. Let’s examine whether fantasy managers should look to add Smith on the waiver wire this week.
profootballnetwork.com
What Miami’s Skylar Thompson Over Teddy Bridgewater Decision Says About Dolphins’ QB Situation
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel believes a seventh-round rookie who has never made an NFL start gives his team a better chance to win than a former Pro Bowler who is perfectly healthy but unable to practice the whole week. That’s the fairest way to...
profootballnetwork.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Watch Week 7: Eric Garror and Khalan Laborn Kickoff the Early Week Action
With so much action over the course of four days, we’ve broken down the 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch list into two pieces for college football Week 7. Below, you’ll find the top prospects in action across the five early games, with one player from each team playing Wednesday to Friday to get on your radar.
profootballnetwork.com
Mike Boone Waiver Wire Week 6: Did Boone Do Enough To Warrant a Waiver Wire Priority Claim?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 6, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Denver Broncos RB Mike Boone be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Los Angeles?
profootballnetwork.com
Caesars Kansas promo code: $1,250 for Raiders-Chiefs MNF showdown
The best Caesars Kansas promo code is unleashing a trio of bonuses for Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Raiders. Bettors can secure a massive sportsbook bonus in addition to long-term membership benefits with this offer. Click here to get started with the “Full Caesar.”. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL...
profootballnetwork.com
Raiders vs. Chiefs Week 5 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 5. After getting back on track in Week 4, can Las Vegas keep the good vibes rolling against the juggernaut Chiefs? How will Las Vegas’ defense stop Patrick Mahomes and his rotating cast of weapons?
profootballnetwork.com
Early Week 6 Bargain DFS Targets Include Eno Benjamin, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Mike Boone
If you’re looking for early Week 6 DFS targets before crafting your lineups, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess which player on each team has a great shot at outproducing expectations. Some of these guys will be pricey for good reasons. Others might be cheap, high-upside bargains.
