NFL

247Sports

College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6

Week 6 of the college football season featured great performances from various players. Kirk Herbstreit released his list of top eight players from this past week's action, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being the headliner. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. It was the third six-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Defense Rankings and Streamers Week 6: Commanders, Bears, and Colts Are the Best We Can Do

Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup-dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 6 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
247Sports

Matt Rhule should be a top candidate for every CFB coaching vacancy

Sitting in Matt Rhule’s Baylor office back in 2019, the then second-year head coach explained to me his recruiting philosophy: Traits above all else. Rhule and his staff recruited differently than most college coaches while at Temple and Baylor, prioritizing athletic testing traits above all else. Rhule knew to win at places like Temple and Baylor, far from recruiting powerhouses, he needed to find an edge. He wouldn’t get the readymade prospect. So, he’d recruit those with higher ceilings – and much lower floors – and coach them up.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Louisiana vs. Marshall Prediction: Odds, Spread, DFS Picks, and More

Marshall (-10.5) Moneyline: Marshall (-410); Louisiana (+330) Predicted weather at kick: 71 degrees, scattered thunderstorms (49%), 7-10 mph winds. States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, PA, NJ, IN, IL, IA, MI, VA, WY, TN, WV. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $50 FREE BET + $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS. FREE BET + DEPOSIT BONUS.
profootballnetwork.com

Geno Smith Waiver Wire Week 6: Can Fantasy Managers Trust Him Going Forward?

Geno Smith has become an intriguing fantasy football option, but as we look at the Week 6 waiver wire, what is his value? Despite being a top-10 option at the QB position, Smith is rostered in just 32.5 percent of ESPN leagues. Let’s examine whether fantasy managers should look to add Smith on the waiver wire this week.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code: $1,250 for Raiders-Chiefs MNF showdown

The best Caesars Kansas promo code is unleashing a trio of bonuses for Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Raiders. Bettors can secure a massive sportsbook bonus in addition to long-term membership benefits with this offer. Click here to get started with the “Full Caesar.”. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL...
profootballnetwork.com

Raiders vs. Chiefs Week 5 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 5. After getting back on track in Week 4, can Las Vegas keep the good vibes rolling against the juggernaut Chiefs? How will Las Vegas’ defense stop Patrick Mahomes and his rotating cast of weapons?
profootballnetwork.com

Early Week 6 Bargain DFS Targets Include Eno Benjamin, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Mike Boone

If you’re looking for early Week 6 DFS targets before crafting your lineups, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess which player on each team has a great shot at outproducing expectations. Some of these guys will be pricey for good reasons. Others might be cheap, high-upside bargains.
NFL

