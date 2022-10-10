ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erykah Badu Is Gearing Up To Drop Her New ‘Anemones’ Leg Warmers In A New Clothing Line

By Shannon Dawson
 2 days ago

Source: Ricky Vigil M / Getty

Erykah Badu is stepping into the footwear space with an interesting concept.

Over Paris Fashion Week, the Neo soul icon was spotted wearing a head-turning shoe cover that featured long sprawling tentacles. Earlier this month, the “Window Seat” hitmaker wore a red version of the otherworldly accessory to Rick Owen’s fashion showcase. She was also spotted walking about the streets of Paris in a grey pair of the futuristic shoes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNICORN Mutant Cobra – present (@erykahbadu)

On Sunday, Badu revealed that she had the “ugly” shoe custom-made with the help of fashion student Myah Hasbany. They are called Anemones by Badu, and according to W Magazine , they’re leg warmers. On Instagram, the 51-year-old star said she would offer the special garment in an “upcoming couture line.”

Hasbany, still under 21, is currently studying fashion at the famed Central Saint Martins in London. The young designer has been making waves in the industry for her glob-like knitwear designs. Badu met the talented artist while she was studying at Dallas’s Booker T. Washington High School, which is the singer’s alma mater.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNICORN Mutant Cobra – present (@erykahbadu)

Over the summer, while performing in Switzerland, the four-time Grammy-award-winner was spotted wearing a blue ombré pair of the unique leg warmers. She has also worn a full-body version of Hasbany’s unique glob design in the past.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @myahhasbany

We got to say this one threw us for a loop, but something about these leg warmers seems perfect for Mrs. Badu. The Queen of Neo Soul has been known to rock the unthinkable. Remember when she pulled up to the Met Gala in 2021, wearing that dramatic overcoat and not one but two unique hats?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08X0PN_0iTP1gvf00

Source: John Shearer / Getty

She also turned heads at the Academy Awards in 2000, where she wore that stunning Rastafari inspired crochet dress and a matching turban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fup85_0iTP1gvf00

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Erykah has been sporting her unique style for years, and we can’t wait to see how she injects her big personality into this upcoming line. Would you rock Erykah Badu’s leg warmers? Tell us in the comment section.

Erykah Badu Shut It Down In Her New Campaign With Burberry

Rihanna And Erykah Badu Link Up At The Savage X Fenty Fashion Show And Set Twitter Ablaze

