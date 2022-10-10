Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO