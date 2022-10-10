Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville man arrested by FBI over threat to shoot immigrants, ‘go to war’ against America
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man has been arrested by the FBI for threatening to kill immigrants and “go to war” against the American government. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, Missouri, were charged on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
KTTS
UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw
(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
whopam.com
Clarksville man arrested in Missouri accused of making violent threats against US government
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
mykdkd.com
Shooting in Benton County, MO
Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.
WSMV
WSMV
radionwtn.com
WSMV
westkentuckystar.com
