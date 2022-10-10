ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, MO

KTTS

UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw

(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
WARSAW, MO
whopam.com

Seeley sentenced to five years in 2021 arson case

Brandon Seeley, the man who set fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house in October of last year, was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday morning. This comes after Seeley recently pled guilty but mentally ill to the amended charge of attempted second-degree arson, and in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday public defender Doug Moore informed the court they continue to seek adequate housing for Seeley, and he requested his client receive probation, though Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith argued that Seeley is a danger.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
mykdkd.com

Shooting in Benton County, MO

Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
WSMV

Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
NASHVILLE, TN
Public Safety
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Carroll County Man Charged In Benton County Arson

CAMDEN – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Carroll County man on arson and other charges. On October 3rd, TBI agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a fire that occurred at a...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
NASHVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
