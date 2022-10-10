Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville man arrested by FBI over threat to shoot immigrants, ‘go to war’ against America
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man has been arrested by the FBI for threatening to kill immigrants and “go to war” against the American government. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, Missouri, were charged on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
KTTS
UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw
(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
whopam.com
Seeley sentenced to five years in 2021 arson case
Brandon Seeley, the man who set fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house in October of last year, was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday morning. This comes after Seeley recently pled guilty but mentally ill to the amended charge of attempted second-degree arson, and in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday public defender Doug Moore informed the court they continue to seek adequate housing for Seeley, and he requested his client receive probation, though Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith argued that Seeley is a danger.
Clarksville man arrested in Missouri accused of making violent threats against US government
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found in Jeep
Four people were taken into custody after drugs and guns were located in a parked vehicle.
WSMV
Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
mykdkd.com
Shooting in Benton County, MO
Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
2 arrested after selling drugs laced with fentanyl in Nashville parking lot
A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
Cheatham County seeing high number of fentanyl overdoses
A member of the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said there have already been 15 overdose deaths this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
4 killed in 3 shootings during violent weekend in Nashville, prompting groups to speak out
Two mothers who know the pain of gun violence well said the community needs to get involved in trying to eliminate the issue.
wkdzradio.com
Investigation Continues In Shooting That Injured Two Women
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Paige Coleman and Angel Hall were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were flown to Nashville hospitals.
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Clarksville teen’s autopsy reveals starvation, ulcers & scars
Previously charged with child abuse and neglect, Cheyenne Maddox now faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her son Kadaris Maddox.
Woman dies after SUV sideswipes truck, trailer on Kan. highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY —A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 3p.m. Tuesday in Franklin County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Tina M. Milburn, 50, Sedalia, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 33 just north of Pawnee Road. The Kia crossed the center line...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 1