ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTTS

UPDATE: New Info On FBI Raid In Warsaw

(KTTS News) — We’re learning more about two people who were arrested after shots were fired during an FBI raid Friday in Warsaw. The Benton County Sheriff says the FBI had received information that at least two people were planning to head to South Texas in a plot to kill illegal immigrants and border patrol agents as well as future plans to attack Washington, D.C.
WARSAW, MO
whopam.com

Seeley sentenced to five years in 2021 arson case

Brandon Seeley, the man who set fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house in October of last year, was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday morning. This comes after Seeley recently pled guilty but mentally ill to the amended charge of attempted second-degree arson, and in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday public defender Doug Moore informed the court they continue to seek adequate housing for Seeley, and he requested his client receive probation, though Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith argued that Seeley is a danger.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agency, MO
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Warsaw, MO
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Warsaw, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, MO
WSMV

Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
mykdkd.com

Shooting in Benton County, MO

Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#Department Of Justice#U S Mexico#The U S District Court
WSMV

Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Investigation Continues In Shooting That Injured Two Women

Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Paige Coleman and Angel Hall were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were flown to Nashville hospitals.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy