ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

WVU, Baylor to meet under the lights in Morgantown

Mountaineers aim for first Big 12 victory over Bears in front of a national audience. Football takes center stage on a Thursday night once again when West Virginia hosts Baylor at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The Bears were WVU’s guests on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN Senior Writer Puts Neal Brown on the Hot Seat

Morgantown, West Virginia – In an ESPN article released yesterday by Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg, coaching situations to watch closely were discussed and West Virginia’s head coach Neal Brown was mentioned. Brown, who is 19-21 overall and 11-17 in the Big 12 Conference in his 4th season with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU women’s soccer welcomes No. 22 Texas on Thursday

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its first and only two-game homestand of the Big 12 Conference season with a matchup against No. 22 Texas on Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is tabbed for 5 p.m. ET. Admission to the match will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Venables vs. Brown: More Similar Than We Thought

Morgantown, West Virginia — In a recent YouTube video by MattBeGreat, he described everything that was wrong with Brent Venables, and it sounded EERILY similar to what we are dealing with in Morgantown RIGHT NOW!. In the video, he said that Venables is a great guy, but he is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU volleyball travels to Iowa State

The West Virginia University volleyball team heads back out on the road for a match against Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s match will be available for streaming on Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Bonnaire earns Sun Belt Honor

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Bonnaire made his collegiate debut in goal for the Mountaineers in their 4-0 win at Old Dominion on Oct....
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
WOWK 13 News

Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU

(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Alex Bowman to miss next 3 NASCAR races with concussion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman said Wednesday he will miss the next three NASCAR races with a concussion he suffered last month in a crash in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Bowman, who sat out the past two races, will miss this weekend at Las Vegas, then...
HOMESTEAD, PA
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Concussion#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Wvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
wajr.com

Mon County GOP opens Seneca Center hub, Democrats deploy strategically

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four weeks away from the election, Monongalia County Republicans have opened the “Victory Center” in Suite 30 of the Seneca Center on Beechurst Drive in Morgantown. Monongalia County Republican party Chairman Ethan Moore said they plan to staff the location on an as needed basis for candidates and area voters.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy