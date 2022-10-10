Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU, Baylor to meet under the lights in Morgantown
Mountaineers aim for first Big 12 victory over Bears in front of a national audience. Football takes center stage on a Thursday night once again when West Virginia hosts Baylor at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on FS1. The Bears were WVU’s guests on the...
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Senior Writer Puts Neal Brown on the Hot Seat
Morgantown, West Virginia – In an ESPN article released yesterday by Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg, coaching situations to watch closely were discussed and West Virginia’s head coach Neal Brown was mentioned. Brown, who is 19-21 overall and 11-17 in the Big 12 Conference in his 4th season with...
WOWK
WVU women’s soccer welcomes No. 22 Texas on Thursday
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its first and only two-game homestand of the Big 12 Conference season with a matchup against No. 22 Texas on Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is tabbed for 5 p.m. ET. Admission to the match will be...
voiceofmotown.com
Venables vs. Brown: More Similar Than We Thought
Morgantown, West Virginia — In a recent YouTube video by MattBeGreat, he described everything that was wrong with Brent Venables, and it sounded EERILY similar to what we are dealing with in Morgantown RIGHT NOW!. In the video, he said that Venables is a great guy, but he is...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
WOWK
WVU volleyball travels to Iowa State
The West Virginia University volleyball team heads back out on the road for a match against Big 12 Conference foe Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s match will be available for streaming on Big...
voiceofmotown.com
Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown
(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
WOWK
Bonnaire earns Sun Belt Honor
Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Bonnaire made his collegiate debut in goal for the Mountaineers in their 4-0 win at Old Dominion on Oct....
Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU
(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
WOWK
Alex Bowman to miss next 3 NASCAR races with concussion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman said Wednesday he will miss the next three NASCAR races with a concussion he suffered last month in a crash in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Bowman, who sat out the past two races, will miss this weekend at Las Vegas, then...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
Man receives maximum sentence in West Virginia woman’s overdose death
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 overdose death of Lauren Cole, the inspiration behind Morgantown nonprofit, Lauren's Wish.
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
Chief: Man who reported active shooter in Elkins, West Virginia arrested
A report of an active shooter in Elkins Tuesday led to a lockdown at Jennings Randolph Elementary School, and the man who made the report has been arrested, the Elkins Police Chief said in a release.
wajr.com
Mon County GOP opens Seneca Center hub, Democrats deploy strategically
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four weeks away from the election, Monongalia County Republicans have opened the “Victory Center” in Suite 30 of the Seneca Center on Beechurst Drive in Morgantown. Monongalia County Republican party Chairman Ethan Moore said they plan to staff the location on an as needed basis for candidates and area voters.
