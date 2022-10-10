ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster truck show coming to Owego

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Monster Truckz, an extreme motorsport tour, is coming to Owego this weekend, October 14th, 15th, and 16th.

The show features massive ‘Monster Truckz’ destroying cars, flying over jumps, and pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction.

The Nitro Motocross Team will also be apart of the performance. They will, “soar 80 feet above your head and do things that shouldn’t be possible,” say event organizers.

Fans will even get to witness a man get shot out of a cannon when ‘Mikey Mayhem’ flies across the track.

The shows will take place at the Tioga County Fairgrounds located at 1 West Main Street, Owego.

Show times: October 14th at 7 p.m., October 15th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and October 16th at 2 p.m.

Along with the shows, there will be a Monster Truckz Pit Party and Kids Fun Zone where children will get the opportunity to ride in a monster truck, play on a big truck slide or in a bounce house, get up close to their favorite monster truck, get autographs and pictures with the drivers, and enjoy fair food.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed to local elementary schools, pre-schools, day care centers, fast food restaurants, convenience stores, salons, and large employers.

The first 100 adult tickets are on sale now for $16.50. You can purchase them here .

NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Elmira this Morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

