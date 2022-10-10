ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Walmart charged with assault after store fight

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police arrest an employee after a fight at the East Ridge Walmart Grocery on Monday. The fight was between two workers. Police arrested Jamal Elliott as he was trying to leave the scene. They say he told them he went to the cashier area...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

"I've lost faith:" Chattanooga seeing rise in mail thefts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop-off boxes that could drain your bank account. The increase in thefts has prompted the Chattanooga Police Department to urge residents to not use traditional drive-through mail drop boxes. They are also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister

ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
ROME, GA
truecrimedaily

Georgia man with history of domestic violence accused of beating fiancée to death

DALTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly beating his 40-year-old fiancée to death. According to a news release from the Dalton Police Department, on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Liddell Street to a report of an unresponsive woman. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Rachael Schaefer suffering from unknown injuries. Police said she was transported to the hospital.
DALTON, GA
WTVC

'American Idol' finalist, Georgia native killed in crash in Jasper

JASPER, Tenn. — "American Idol" runner up Willie Spence died in a crash in Jasper Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee Highway Patrol's report says Spence rear ended a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-24 East at mile marker 147. The truck driver was not injured. Spence was...
JASPER, TN
WTVCFOX

Fire leaves East Ridge home with thousands of dollars in damages

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A fire left an East Ridge family's home with thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to 1314 Sewanee Drive at 6:13 a.m. Upon arrival, officials say smoke was coming from the residence.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Make Shooting Arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police make an arrest in a shooting from nearly a month ago. Police say they’re charging 30-year-old Ronald Spence with Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Assault. The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on September 9, in the 2000 of South...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023

Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--An Alabama woman has been charged with theft of TennCare benefits, receiving over $274,543 in claims and fees on her behalf. The Office of the Inspector General reports 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens failed to inform TennCare she had moved out of state and continued to receive benefits for 4 years and 8 months.
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Several arrested on drug related charges in September

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WTVC

The Chattanooga Green Prix is on!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Green Prix is on! The electrical vehicle race is a 2-day event taking place on October 28th and 29th. The race is supported by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Gestamp, River City Company, BarCom, Greater Chattanooga Robotics, and the Sports Car Club of America. Stay connected...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Student becomes the Victim of a Hit and Run

In the late evening of September 16, 2022, news broke that a pedestrian was hit downtown by a truck. The vehicle took off and the unknown pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Recently, it has come out that the victim was UTC student Heather Kounthapanya. Heather suffered many injuries in the accident. Her family has set up a go fund me to assist with Heather’s bills.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

