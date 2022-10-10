ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution

SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
EVANSTON, WY
utahbusiness.com

Big-D Construction wraps up a new project at Weber State University

Ogden— Long-time partners, Big-D Construction, Weber State University, and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) are excited to announce the completion of the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building. An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held today on the University’s...
OGDEN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you

MALAD — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil and Kirt...
UTAH STATE
KXRM

Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSLTV

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
coloradopolitics.com

Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Colorado Springs Shopping Center Sells for $19.5M

Academy Plaza, which is co-anchored by Crunch Fitness and one of the world’s largest weapon manufacturers and military technology providers Northrop Grumman, has sold for $19.5 million. Brenton Baskin, managing director at Graystone Capital Advisors, and Julius Swolsky, the firm’s senior vice president, co-brokering alongside Bob Nolette of Front...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy

ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy. At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing teen out of Clinton area

CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
CLINTON, UT
ogdencity.com

Secondary Water Conservation Notice

For residents who use secondary water systems, they will be shut off this Friday, October 14th to conserve water for future seasons. Water users who do not use a secondary water systems are encouraged to stop watering lawns to allow dormancy for the winter season. Please click the link below...
OGDEN, UT

