If you are a fan of Grant Street Grocery and Market's specialty Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, this is your last chance in 2022 to get one. The specialty sandwich is the featured menu item for this Saturday (October 15th, 2022), and will be the only day, as well as the last day of the year to get one. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, along with their signature BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, will be available from noon until 6:00 pm on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO