Brett Eldredge will spread some holiday cheer across the U.S. with a very special headlining trek later this year. The country star will kick off his annual Glow Live Tour with a three-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Eldredge will stop in cities across the U.S., including two nights at New York City's Beacon Theatre, before wrapping up with two back-to-back shows in Boston on Dec. 20 and 21.
Keith Urban Shows How to Beat a Swipe-Up Culture During Massive Nashville Concert
There weren't many moments during Keith Urban's Friday night (Oct. 7) Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville where the country hitmaker took one of his songs as recorded on his 11 studio albums and presented it to the crowd without interference. The twists and turns of a nearly 30-song set list helped his two-and-a-half hour show pass quickly. If you took a bathroom break or ducked out for a refreshment, you probably missed something you'd never seen before.
Grant Street Grocery Bringing Back the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
If you are a fan of Grant Street Grocery and Market's specialty Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, this is your last chance in 2022 to get one. The specialty sandwich is the featured menu item for this Saturday (October 15th, 2022), and will be the only day, as well as the last day of the year to get one. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, along with their signature BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, will be available from noon until 6:00 pm on Saturday.
