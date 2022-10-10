ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 4

Schussycat
2d ago

A vote for Witchmer is a vote for joe biden and his failed policies for our country and state. 29 days til we can end this madness!

Reply
6
Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Elections
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WWMTCw

Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's November election is quickly capturing a lot of attention with key seats up for grabs. Voting from home: Michigan residents can now request an absentee ballot for November election. Top governmental positions are on the ticket along with three proposals on highly debatable topics. Here...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Oakland University#The Detroit Economic Club#Cbs News
wgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer signs education spending bill, provides economic update

The bill details award amounts for the new “Michigan Achievement Scholarship.”. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says eligible Michigan high school graduates can potentially receive a few thousand dollars in aid. “I’m really excited about this because I knew it’s going to make a difference in the lives of so many...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
Michigan Advance

Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8

Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million

Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy