Schussycat
2d ago
A vote for Witchmer is a vote for joe biden and his failed policies for our country and state. 29 days til we can end this madness!
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan governor debate on Oct. 13
The first debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Whitmer, an incumbent Democrat, comes into the debate leading Dixon, a Republican, in a recent poll ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The debate will be hosted by...
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Michigan Republican House candidate John James leads Democrat Carl Marlinga in new district: poll
A poll in Michigan's 10th Congressional District shows Republican John James leading Democratic Carl Marlinga with less than a month before the midterm election.
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
Two small business owners vying for West Michigan House seat
BYRON CENTER, MI — Two small business owners are going head-to-head in the Nov. 8 general election for a Michigan House seat. Republican Angela Rigas is competing against U.S. Navy veteran and Democrat Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, in the 79th District race, which covers Kent County south of M-6 but west of Alto as well as some of Allegan and Barry counties.
Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's November election is quickly capturing a lot of attention with key seats up for grabs. Voting from home: Michigan residents can now request an absentee ballot for November election. Top governmental positions are on the ticket along with three proposals on highly debatable topics. Here...
For Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson, standing guard over democracy and voting rights are her priorities
Jocelyn Benson literally wrote the book on secretaries of state. In 2010, while a law professor at Wayne State University, she published a book examining the important duties of America’s top election officers.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving thousands to incoming college students
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill into law that will make college more affordable for students by providing thousands of dollars. Whitmer signed the MI New Economy bill that will make thousands of dollars available to Michigan high school graduates planning...
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
Holland’s former mayor, U.S. Navy veteran competing for 86th House District seat
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The city of Holland’s former mayor, Nancy DeBoer, is facing off with Larry Jackson in the November general election for a two-year term to represent Michigan’s 86th House District. The district is comprised of Holland and Park, Laketown and Holland townships. That area...
Gov. Whitmer signs education spending bill, provides economic update
The bill details award amounts for the new “Michigan Achievement Scholarship.”. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says eligible Michigan high school graduates can potentially receive a few thousand dollars in aid. “I’m really excited about this because I knew it’s going to make a difference in the lives of so many...
Michigan septic inspection bill to protect water from leaks may spill into next legislative session
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan is the sole state in the nation without a statewide septic code and a bill in the state House is meant to remedy that, perhaps in the coming lame duck session. A Macomb County lawmaker said a point-of-sale septic inspection program works in his community...
Grand Rapids Community College narrows President search down to three candidates
After a nationwide search for its next President, Grand Rapids Community College has narrowed the field down to three finalists for the job. Stuart Blacklaw is the provost and executive vice president at the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh. Tim Casper is the vice president for Student Affairs...
Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8
Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million
Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
