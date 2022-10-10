ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano price analysis: Is it safe to buy the ADA dip?

Cardano price crashed below an important support level on Tuesday as sentiment crashed. ADA dropped to a low of $0.3870, which was the lowest level since May. It has crashed by more than 87% from its highest level in 2021. As a result, the total market cap has plunged from over $90 billion to about $13 billion.
coinjournal.net

Top 3 blue-chip DeFi tokens to invest in for the long term

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has had a tough performance in 2022 as the total value locked (TVL) has crashed from over $180 billion to about $54 billion. Similarly, DeFi tokens like Uniswap, Maker, Spell Token, and SushiSwap have crashed. Here are the top blue-chip crypto tokens to invest in for the long term.
u.today

Pivotal XRP Indicators Are About to Cross: Crypto Market Review, October 11

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
cryptoslate.com

Dominic Frisby gives his take on investing in Bitcoin, gold

CryptoSlate sat down with Dominic Frisby, the author of Bitcoin: The Future of Money?, to discuss gold, Bitcoin, and geopolitics. The topics were fitting, given our collective fixation with all things macro at present, especially inflation, and the mechanics that have led us to this point. But also because Frisby is a staunch proponent of “sticking it to the man.”
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu slides 9% to find support. What are the odds of a reversal?

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) trades at merely $0.000010 after losing more than 10% in the week. That comes as investors develop a risk-off attitude towards volatile assets. The current level is a make-or-break point for SHIB, going by the current technical indicators. The absence of a price catalyst in cryptocurrencies has...
coinjournal.net

HBAR up by 9% today after Tejouri launched on the Hedera blockchain

HBAR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. HBAR, the native coin of the Hedera blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the past few hours. It has added more than 9% to its value today and could rally higher over the next few hours.
coinjournal.net

Why is Terra Classic’s LUNC outperforming the other top 50 cryptocurrencies today?

LUNC, the native token of the Terra Classic network, is up by nearly 5% in the last 24 hours and is outperforming some of the other leading cryptocurrencies. LUNC, the native token of the Terra Classic network, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far today. Terra Classic is the revamped project of the now-defunct Terra.
