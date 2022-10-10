Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
coinjournal.net
Cardano price analysis: Is it safe to buy the ADA dip?
Cardano price crashed below an important support level on Tuesday as sentiment crashed. ADA dropped to a low of $0.3870, which was the lowest level since May. It has crashed by more than 87% from its highest level in 2021. As a result, the total market cap has plunged from over $90 billion to about $13 billion.
coinjournal.net
Top 3 blue-chip DeFi tokens to invest in for the long term
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has had a tough performance in 2022 as the total value locked (TVL) has crashed from over $180 billion to about $54 billion. Similarly, DeFi tokens like Uniswap, Maker, Spell Token, and SushiSwap have crashed. Here are the top blue-chip crypto tokens to invest in for the long term.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin risks dropping below $19k soon: Can the bulls defend this psychological level?
Bitcoin could drop below the $19k support level over the coming hours as the leading cryptocurrency has been underperforming so far today. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. BTC has lost less than 1% of its value over the past few hours.
u.today
Pivotal XRP Indicators Are About to Cross: Crypto Market Review, October 11
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on Ripple Lawsuit, Calls Case Against XRP Absurd
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is absurd. The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the firm issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a lengthy thread, Hoskinson tells his 950,500 Twitter followers...
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
cryptoslate.com
Dominic Frisby gives his take on investing in Bitcoin, gold
CryptoSlate sat down with Dominic Frisby, the author of Bitcoin: The Future of Money?, to discuss gold, Bitcoin, and geopolitics. The topics were fitting, given our collective fixation with all things macro at present, especially inflation, and the mechanics that have led us to this point. But also because Frisby is a staunch proponent of “sticking it to the man.”
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu slides 9% to find support. What are the odds of a reversal?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) trades at merely $0.000010 after losing more than 10% in the week. That comes as investors develop a risk-off attitude towards volatile assets. The current level is a make-or-break point for SHIB, going by the current technical indicators. The absence of a price catalyst in cryptocurrencies has...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin slides to $19K amid a key bullish indicator, according to a renowned economist
Bitcoin has fallen back to $19,000 after strong job numbers. Economist Alex Krüger says Bitcoin is flashing a key volatility index that precedes major moves. Bitcoin trades at a support, and price action will depend on price data. Bitcoin BTC/USD has flashed a key indicator that, historically, can predict...
coinjournal.net
HBAR up by 9% today after Tejouri launched on the Hedera blockchain
HBAR is the best-performing cryptocurrency amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the last 24 hours. HBAR, the native coin of the Hedera blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the past few hours. It has added more than 9% to its value today and could rally higher over the next few hours.
NEWSBTC
Once You Buy Oryen, Cardano, Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin You Can Sit Back And Profit
Digital assets truly represent the investment opportunity of a lifetime. This overhaul to the monetary system is the most significant leap forwards since humans moved from the bartering economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters put themselves ahead of the majority. In the same...
coinjournal.net
Why is Terra Classic’s LUNC outperforming the other top 50 cryptocurrencies today?
LUNC, the native token of the Terra Classic network, is up by nearly 5% in the last 24 hours and is outperforming some of the other leading cryptocurrencies. LUNC, the native token of the Terra Classic network, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far today. Terra Classic is the revamped project of the now-defunct Terra.
