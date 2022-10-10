Read full article on original website
Moses Lake earns road win over Eastmont in volleyball
In high school volleyball last night, we brought you Moses Lake and Eastmont here on the NCWLIFE Channel…. Moses Lake moves into 3rd place alone in the Big-9 with the win over Eastmont. Wenatchee remained a game back of West Valley with a sweep of Sunnyside 25-13, 16, 17. In...
Friday football will be affected by air quality
Wenatchee will try to make it two wins in a row when the Panthers celebrate homecoming Friday night…. Wenatchee’s planning to welcome the Davis Pirates to Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl Friday at 7 o’clock. IF that occurs, we’ll have it LIVE on the NCWLIFE Channel.
Quincy tops Omak girls soccer and a busy schedule today
The lone soccer score we have from Monday saw Quincy beat Omak 2-to-1. A busy soccer schedule gets underway at 4 o’clock this afternoon when Omak hosts Cascade. The 4:30 games have Quincy at Brewster; Liberty Bell hosts Okanogan; Manson’s at Tonasket; and Lake Roosevelt hosts Bridgeport. Pateros and Oroville get underway at 5. Chelan visits Cashmere at 6:30. The 7 o’clock games tonight have Eastmont at Moses Lake while Wenatchee hosts Sunnyside.
Beverage distribution workers in Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and Omak actively picketing after going on strike
EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today. A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
NCWLIFE Evening News October 12th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 28-year-old Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. Hazardous trees from the Bolt Creek Fire continue to plague state crews but today it meant delays on U.S. 2 and not full closure of the cross-state highway and Wenatchee City Hall will be closed Friday for moving day which means a change in the location for some city services.
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
Driver killed in head-on wreck Monday night east of Quincy
QUINCY — A 23-year-old man died in a head-on wreck Monday night on state Route 28 about two miles east of Quincy. The man was driving west on SR 28, approaching Road O Northwest. He reportedly veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2002 Honda Accord, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
The Top 5 Most Hated Things in Washington
People have dubbed Washington a beautiful and magnificent state, however, the people of Washington get a pretty bad rap. Not only do tourists see Seattlites as mean and cold people but they assume the rest of the state is the same. They would be severely mistaken as a lot of...
Body found in river identified as 32-year-old Wenatchee man
A body found over the weekend in the Columbia River has been identified as 32-year-old David M. Williams whose last known address was at Christopher House in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said several days prior his parents had reported him missing after they hadn’t seen him for about 10 days.
Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Larch Mountain in SW Washington, grows to 250 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Update. This evening Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out an emergency notification to about 110 homes within the designated zones set by the Incident Management Team as a precautionary measure. Most of these homes are under a Level 1 Notice - be ready. Approximately 14...
