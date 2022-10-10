Pete Werner's forced fumble stifled Seattle's momentum, positioned New Orleans Saints for lead-taking touchdown

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara
Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses
New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Saints Feared To Have Suffered 'Significant' Injury Loss
The New Orleans Saints could be down one of their primary special teams weapons for a while. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, "Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury yesterday, according to a source. He is expected to miss some time. Fear is the injury could be significant." Harty will...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tua Tagovailoa’s Status Updated Amid Concussion
Dolphins fans are looking forward to Tua’s return. Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa sustained what appeared to be a devastating concussion. This injury came against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after Tua had seemingly hurt his head against the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrible injury that even led to a member of the Dolphins’ medical staff losing their job.
Saints Reportedly Signed Veteran Running Back Wednesday
Not that the New Orleans Saints need any obvious help in their running game after an incredible ground performance against the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the Saints are adding a noteworthy running to their backfield this week. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing veteran running...
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Josh McDaniels
Did the Las Vegas Raiders try to fix what isn’t broken?. They made the playoffs last season with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after taking over for Jon Gruden. Their offense flowed with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller as their top targets on offense. Trading for All-Pro wideout Davante...
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
4 Saints takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Seahawks
After a rough three-game losing streak, the New Orleans Saints bounced back with an important 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a hard-fought win against a gritty Seahawks side, and we’re going to go over some takeaways in the aftermath of the important win. The Saints are...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (hip, knee) limited on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip, knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Godwin opened the week with a limited practice on Wednesday, adding a hip injury to the knee issue he played through in Week 5's win over the Atlanta Falcons. His status should be monitored throughout the week as he continues to work his way back to full practice participation. Godwin caught 6 of 6 targets for 61 yards against the Falcons.
Sean Payton had interesting comment on Taysom Hill
Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in the NFL at some point in the future, and he seemed to hint this week that he will be back sooner rather than later. Payton was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday. During the appearance, he discussed the huge game that Taysom Hill had in the New Orleans Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill had nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, once again showcasing his unique versatility.
Saints injury report: Winston returns to practice, starting wideouts all held out
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints released a lengthy Wednesday injury report ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice in a limited capacity (back/ankle). However, wideouts Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), and Chris Olave (concussion protocol) all did not practice.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Rondale Moore records 7 catches in Week 5 loss to Eagles
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore caught 7 of 8 targets for 68 yards in Week 5's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore's involvement in the Cardinals' offense increased in his second game since recovering from a hamstring injury. Operating near the line of scrimmage, he caught 7 passes with an average depth of target of 2.2. In Week 6 he will face a Seattle Seahawks pass defense ranked last in numberFire's Power Rankings.
Cardinals to sign RB Corey Clement to practice squad
Clement will join Arizona’s practice squad, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero. The former Eagle was part of a running back workout that also included Ty’Son Williams, Trey Edmunds and T.J. Pledger. The Cardinals also, per ESPN.com’s Field Yates, tried to claim Tony Jones off waivers from the Saints, joining the Broncos in that regard. The Seahawks’ waiver priority landed them Jones on Monday.
Tri-City Herald
NFL source: Seahawks to sign back Bruce Irvin for needy defense; practice squad first
If you can play linebacker — if you can still play linebacker — the Seahawks have a spot for you. An NFL source told The News Tribune that Seattle is planning to bring back its former first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin on a contract, initially to the team’s practice squad.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. NFL Week 6 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Saints are a 0.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 6...
