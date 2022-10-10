ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal Lover King Charles III Has an Endangered Species Named After Him

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

King Charles III is just like the rest of the royal family in at least one way — he is a dedicated dog owner . His love for animals extends beyond his pets, though. He’s obsessed with other animals, and Charles even has an endangered species named after him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeG6U_0iTOvpbO00
King Charles III | Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles loves animals and is particularly obsessed with two kinds

Household pets — he and Camilla Parker Bowles own two Jack Russells — aren’t the only animals Charles has an affinity for. The royal coat of arms includes a lion and unicorn, but those species don’t capture the king’s fancy like two other animals.

Prince William once revealed Charles’ obsession with squirrels , and the king didn’t deny it. He lets the squirrels that roam the royal family’s Scottish estate into the house, and he sometimes leaves nuts in his jacket pockets for them to find.

The king also possesses a deep knowledge of and love for chickens . He knows the various breeds and how to rear them.

Charles the animal lover has an endangered species named after him, which stems from yet another one of his passions.

Charles has an endangered frog species named after him

RELATED: Prince Charles Considered Punishing His Favorite Cheese Shop Because They Sold 1 Controversial Item

King Charles has a passion for conservation. He converted his Aston Martin sports car to run on wine instead of gasoline. He fights against climate change and once gave shoutouts to Prince William and Prince Harry for their efforts to do the same. Protecting the rainforest is one of Charles’ focuses in terms of saving the environment. It led to scientists naming a frog species after him.

Scientists named a newly discovered and endangered Ecuadorian frog Hyloscirtus princecharlesi in 2012, aka the (at the time) Prince Charles stream treefrog. The rare species lives in the cloud forest in a corner of Ecuador between 2,720 and 2,794 meters above sea level, per iNaturalist U.K .

Charles had the endangered frog species named after him the year after he became president of the World Wildlife Fund U.K . in 2011.

The king’s coronation celebration could include a rare English animal that is parasitic pest in the United States

RELATED: Prince Charles Once Reportedly Called Prince William ‘Naive’ During a Disagreement Over Conservation Issues

Charles clearly has a passion for animals and the environment, but his coronation celebration could include a parasitic fish from the U.S.

Lamprey pies have been a staple of formal royal celebrations for centuries, but the fish in the dish remains a protected species in the U.K. The fish once thrived in English waterways, but industrialization nearly wiped them out. It seems the fish migrated to the Great Lakes, where the parasitic invasive species decimated native fisheries.

So the Great Lakes Fishery Commission , a joint U.S. and Canadian entity that “coordinates fisheries research, controls the lamprey population, and facilitates cooperative fishery management,” will ship its unwanted fish to the U.K. for Charles’ coronation celebration. The last time the GLFC sent a batch of eel-like lampreys to England was for a 2015 ceremony celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

The king banned some food from Buckingham Palace . The lamprey may not be one, but it seems safe to say the rare treefrog species named after Charles will never come close to the table.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Prince Charles Eats the Same Breakfast Every Single Day

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
SheKnows

Prince William Has Reportedly Set One Clear Boundary Between Queen Camilla & His Kids

Now that King Charles III and Camilla Parker-Bowles have taken their thrones as head of the British monarchy, Prince William has moved up in the line of succession. But he has set one very clear boundary between the Queen Consort and his kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who he shares with Kate Middleton. And it’s one that honors his late mother Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Endangered Species#King Charles#Invasive Species#Scottish#Qikipedia
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Prince Harry...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

203K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy