Maddie Ziegler’s Best Friend Is in Her 30s; Why the Big Age Gap?

Maddie Ziegler has always felt wise beyond her years. Fans of the hit reality TV show Dance Moms will recall her mother, Melissa Gisoni, referring to the dancer as a little adult. The West Side Story actor has always had a maturity about her, even from a young age. Having recently celebrated her 20th birthday, Ziegler is still plenty young. However, her best friend, Tonya Brewer, is actually 11 years her senior.

Maddie Ziegler | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who are some of Maddie Ziegler’s friends?

Ziegler has been candid about keeping her social circle pretty small. Naturally, she’s extremely close with her little sister, Kenzie Ziegler . She also maintains a close friendships with all the original dancers from the Dance Moms cast. The actor’s boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, actually started as a super close friend before they started dating. Furthermore, Maddie seems to have formed bonds with other young people in the entertainment industry. The actor has been seen with Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber , and Jenna Ortega, to name a few.

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum is best friends with her makeup artist, Tonya Brewer

But Ziegler’s bestie is her long-time makeup artist, Brewer. The 31-year-old has been doing the dancer’s makeup since she was a young teen. They frequently travel together for events like Paris Fashion Week and more. But why is there such an age gap between the buddies? According to Maddie, she has an easier time relating to Brewer than the people in her own age bracket, thanks to her life experiences.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Has No Plans to Ever Speak to Abby Lee Miller Again

Why is there such an age gap between Ziegler and Brewer?

“I kind of have felt like an adult my whole life, which is weird,” Maddie explained while speaking to Cosmopolitan . “Even Tonya, my best friend, she’s in her 30s, and I relate to her more than I do to 19-year-olds because I had to grow up so quickly. I’ve also always been an old soul. I’m a grandma at heart—I went to bed at 9:30 last night.”

The dancer experienced extreme fame at a very young age

Considering how quickly Maddie was thrust into the spotlight, we understand why she felt the need to mature quickly. The dancer was only 8 when she was cast in Dance Moms . Just a few years later, she achieved even more extreme levels of fame after she starred in Sia’s Chandelie r video. That, coupled with the intense work and filming schedule that The Fallout actor had, made her become a mini adult way before her time.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Missed 50 Days of School in 1 Year for ‘Dance Moms’

Even though Maddie may feel wise beyond her years, it is great that she also found some close friendships with people closer to her age. Being in the same era of your life isn’t everything, but it can certainly prove to be important at times.

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Pierced Nia Sioux’s Ears With a Safety Pin